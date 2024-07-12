The sports category has moved to a new website.

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

Amos Robi

From well-known celebrities to influential politicians, everyone is joining in on the challenge, showing off their dance moves

  • Written by the duo Wadagliz, 'Anguka Nayo' was inspired by their love for good vibes and dancing
  • 'Anguka Nayo' gained relevance during a critical moment in Kenyan politics and has been embraced by the public for expressing their sentiments
  • The viral hit has propelled Wadagliz to recognition and provided a launch pad for their music career

The internet has been abuzz with the viral sensation 'Anguka Nayo,' a catchy tune that has captured the hearts of music lovers across Kenya.

This infectious track, with its unique blend of beats and captivating lyrics, has quickly become a favourite on streaming platforms and social media.

If you are a social media lover, by now you must have come across the Anguka Nayo challenge, which has taken the internet by storm.

From celebrities to politicians, everyone is partaking in the challenge, showcasing their dance moves to the tune of this hit song.

The video on YouTube has already surpassed one million views on TikTok, demonstrating its widespread appeal.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mr Tee's 'Digi' tops list of 15 most streamed Kenyan songs globally

But who are the masterminds behind this hit song? A sample of 'Kufa Juu' by DJ Creme De La Creme, 'Anguka Nayo' is written by the duo Wadagliz, made up of Kantel Mdagliz and MannaZ.

In a previous interview, the duo explained that the song was inspired by their love for good vibes, dancing, and simply enjoying oneself.

"We just wanted to create something that people could dance to and feel good about," said Kantel Mdagliz.

Interestingly, the song dropped at a critical moment in Kenyan politics, just when President William Ruto had declined to assent to the Finance Bill 2024.

Below is a video of media personality Ferdinand Omondi taking part in the challenge:

READ: Artists who amplified the Finance Bill protests with anthemic tracks

Kenyans embraced the song, using it as a soundtrack for expressing their sentiments. It first went viral on TikTok before blowing up on other platforms.

The song has also been used extensively following President William Ruto's decision to dissolve his cabinet, adding another layer of relevance and resonance with the public.

Thanks to 'Anguka Nayo,' Wadagliz has seen a surge in recognition for their other songs. This viral hit has provided a launch pad for their career, bringing their music to a broader audience.

Their other tracks, such as 'Facts,' 'Na Hio Stingo,' 'Down Low,' and 'Move Ya Madingo,' are now gaining traction as well.

READ: Brad Paisley in 6 songs: Discover the country singer who entertained Ruto in U.S.

With 'Anguka Nayo' continuing to dominate the airwaves, the future looks bright for Wadagliz.

They have demonstrated their ability to create music that resonates with the masses, and their success with this song suggests that more hits are likely on the horizon.

