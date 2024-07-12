Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

The internet has been abuzz with the viral sensation 'Anguka Nayo,' a catchy tune that has captured the hearts of music lovers across Kenya.

This infectious track, with its unique blend of beats and captivating lyrics, has quickly become a favourite on streaming platforms and social media.

The Anguka Nayo challenge

If you are a social media lover, by now you must have come across the Anguka Nayo challenge, which has taken the internet by storm.

From celebrities to politicians, everyone is partaking in the challenge, showcasing their dance moves to the tune of this hit song.

The video on YouTube has already surpassed one million views on TikTok, demonstrating its widespread appeal.

The creators behind the hit song

But who are the masterminds behind this hit song? A sample of 'Kufa Juu' by DJ Creme De La Creme, 'Anguka Nayo' is written by the duo Wadagliz, made up of Kantel Mdagliz and MannaZ.

In a previous interview, the duo explained that the song was inspired by their love for good vibes, dancing, and simply enjoying oneself.

"We just wanted to create something that people could dance to and feel good about," said Kantel Mdagliz.

Timing and viral success

Interestingly, the song dropped at a critical moment in Kenyan politics, just when President William Ruto had declined to assent to the Finance Bill 2024.

Below is a video of media personality Ferdinand Omondi taking part in the challenge:

Kenyans embraced the song, using it as a soundtrack for expressing their sentiments. It first went viral on TikTok before blowing up on other platforms.

The song has also been used extensively following President William Ruto's decision to dissolve his cabinet, adding another layer of relevance and resonance with the public.

Boost to Wadagliz's career

Thanks to 'Anguka Nayo,' Wadagliz has seen a surge in recognition for their other songs. This viral hit has provided a launch pad for their career, bringing their music to a broader audience.

Their other tracks, such as 'Facts,' 'Na Hio Stingo,' 'Down Low,' and 'Move Ya Madingo,' are now gaining traction as well.

The future of Wadagliz

With 'Anguka Nayo' continuing to dominate the airwaves, the future looks bright for Wadagliz.