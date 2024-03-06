H_Art The Band founder member joins Sol Generation Publishing in lucrative deal

Mordecai's journey in the music scene has been marked by passion, versatility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

From his roots as a poet, painter, and skilled guitarist, Mordecai's evolution into a sought-after music producer and performer has been nothing short of remarkable.

With a knack for drawing inspiration from diverse genres while staying true to his rich cultural heritage, he has carved out a unique sound that resonates across borders.

H_Art The Band founder member Mordecai Mwini Pulse Live Kenya

His extensive portfolio and unwavering dedication to his craft have not only earned him accolades but also positioned him as a guiding force in the music landscape.

Mordecai's influence extends far beyond the stage. As a songwriting coach at Sauti Academy and a performance coach at Safaricom Twaweza Live and Tusker NEXTERS, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of budding Kenyan talents, including the likes of Nyashinski, Naiboi, and Bensoul.

Moreover, Mordecai's collaborative spirit and songwriting prowess have seen him work with established artists, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and sought-after creative force in the industry.

Most recently, he lent his expertise as a performance coach for the Press Play Artist Development Program by Sol Generation.

Through his soulful melodies and profound appreciation for culture, Mordecai aspires to inspire and unite people through the universal language of music and art.

His addition to the Sol Generation Publishing roster is not only a testament to his talent but also a testament to Sol Generation's commitment to nurturing and promoting exceptional Kenyan talent on a global scale.

As the newest member of the Sol Generation family, Mordecai is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter in his musical journey, one that promises to elevate the Kenyan music scene to even greater heights.

H_Art The Band founder member Mordecai Mwini during a photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

What is a publishing deal?

A publishing deal, in the context of the music industry, is a contractual agreement between a songwriter or composer and a music publishing company.

This agreement typically involves the songwriter granting certain rights to the publisher in exchange for various services and benefits.

Here's a breakdown of what a publishing deal typically entails: