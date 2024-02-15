The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sauti Sol's Sol Generation signs new talented artist

Amos Robi

Le’ Laika's debut album, ‘Pieces of Me,’ is set to be released next month, featuring 12 tracks with 6 collaborations.

Kenya's beloved boy band, Sauti Sol, has some thrilling news for their fans - they've expanded their musical family by welcoming a new member to their label, Sol Generation.

The exciting announcement was shared across Social Generation's social media platforms, where each member of the band took a moment to introduce and welcome their latest signee, Le’ Laika.

In a statement released by Sol Generation, they expressed their enthusiasm about Le’ Laika joining their team.

Welcome to Sol Generation, @le_laika! Le’Laika, a Kenyan Singer-Songwriter from Nairobi, Kenya, is about to make waves in the music industry.

"Get ready to be blown away by her debut album, 'PIECES OF ME,' coming in March this year! Can’t wait for you all to experience her incredible talent!” read the statement.

Singer Bien couldn't contain his excitement, praising Le’ Laika's songwriting skills and expressing optimism about her doing well in the industry.

“This kid is such an amazing songwriter! The first time I had Le’Laika’s music, I was convinced Kenyan music is in safe hands,” wrote Bien.

Chimano echoed similar sentiments, expressing his anticipation for the world to witness Le’ Laika's unique talent.

“Wow! The world needs to experience this unique talent! You go Le’Laika, I can’t wait to see you explode,” he said.

Fancy Fingers, the group's talented instrumentalist, had been following Le’ Laika's journey closely, commending her powerful vocals, innovative lyrics, and genre-bending sound. He emphasised her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Savara shared his admiration for Le’ Laika's fearlessness and artistic expression, drawing parallels between her and himself.

Le’ Laika's debut album, ‘Pieces of Me,’ is set to be released next month, featuring 12 tracks with 6 collaborations.

Produced and mastered by Waka Waka 254, Le’ Laika believes ‘Pieces of Me’ embodies the essence of what people have been waiting for - a collaboration of souls that she's eager to share with the world.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
