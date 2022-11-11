Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

The artistes have been high as well in an attempt to give you a danceable weekend.

The star artistes may have gone a bit low in their productions but that does not make the weekend silent.

A number of artistes have hit the production booths. Let us see what has been cooking in this week's 'Pulse hot and Fresh'.

1. Nikita Kering'

Nikita Kering' is back and this time she did not just drop a single but a number of them as she dropped an extended play (EP).

The songs in the new album are 'Last Name', 'Save Me', 'Unrelatable', and 'Get Through', 'Falling Down', 'Save Me', and 'Oh Yah',.

One of the songs, 'Falling Down' is receiving massive reception and support with fans saying she deserves a Grammy Award.

2. Alma Ras Ft Trio Mio

Trio Mio is back again barely two weeks after releasing a jam, 'Hapa Kazi Tu'. He has however been featured in a new song by Alma Ras in the new jam 'All Of That'. The new song depicts the human behavior of wanting everything and the aspect of never being satisfied by what we have.

3. Drop - Masterpiece

After speculations on whether Masterpiece had dropped doing gospel music, he is back and this time showing his true colors in the new track singing out his lungs to his girlfriend.

'Drop', the new track dropped on Tuesday, November 8, and has since received more than 30,000 views.

4. ZeXzy - Amapiano (feat. Sofiya Nzau)

Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau has been featured by a Nigerian, ZeXzy, whose real name is Uwaifo Williams Aituae in a new jam, 'Amapiano'.

Sofiya does her part in her local language and it fits in well. The song is receiving good viewership having already garnered over 252,000 views barely a week after its release.

5. Classton Vital ft. Madini Classic - Shaku Shaku

Madini Classic has not been left out in this week's new productions. He has been featured by Classton Vital who had earlier released two songs in October. The two have a jam together, 'Shaku Shaku'.

6. Iyanii ft Bien - Good Vibes and Inshallah

Iyanii the 'Furaha' hitmaker has teamed up with one of the best vocalists the Kenyan soil has, Bien of Sauti Sol. The two have a new track together, 'Good Vibes and Inshallah'.

7. Wakuu Music ft Khaligraph Jones - Iivane

Rapper Khaligraph has been featured by Wakuu music and their coming together has birthed a track together, 'Iivane'. The track has accrued over 87,000 views five days after premiering on YouTube.