RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Masia Wambua

#PulseHotandFresh - Check out Kenya's top music releases this week

Musicians Trio Mio, Nikita Kering and Iyanii
Musicians Trio Mio, Nikita Kering and Iyanii

It's the second weekend of the month of November and the spirits are high in the music industry.

Recommended articles

The artistes have been high as well in an attempt to give you a danceable weekend.

The star artistes may have gone a bit low in their productions but that does not make the weekend silent.

A number of artistes have hit the production booths. Let us see what has been cooking in this week's 'Pulse hot and Fresh'.

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

Nikita Kering' is back and this time she did not just drop a single but a number of them as she dropped an extended play (EP).

The songs in the new album are 'Last Name', 'Save Me', 'Unrelatable', and 'Get Through', 'Falling Down', 'Save Me', and 'Oh Yah',.

One of the songs, 'Falling Down' is receiving massive reception and support with fans saying she deserves a Grammy Award.

Trio Mio
Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

Trio Mio is back again barely two weeks after releasing a jam, 'Hapa Kazi Tu'. He has however been featured in a new song by Alma Ras in the new jam 'All Of That'. The new song depicts the human behavior of wanting everything and the aspect of never being satisfied by what we have.

Masterpiece
Masterpiece Pulse Live Kenya

After speculations on whether Masterpiece had dropped doing gospel music, he is back and this time showing his true colors in the new track singing out his lungs to his girlfriend.

'Drop', the new track dropped on Tuesday, November 8, and has since received more than 30,000 views.

A poster introducing the song Amapiano by Sofiya and ZeXzy
A poster introducing the song Amapiano by Sofiya and ZeXzy Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau has been featured by a Nigerian, ZeXzy, whose real name is Uwaifo Williams Aituae in a new jam, 'Amapiano'.

Sofiya does her part in her local language and it fits in well. The song is receiving good viewership having already garnered over 252,000 views barely a week after its release.

Madini Classic
Madini Classic Pulse Live Kenya

Madini Classic has not been left out in this week's new productions. He has been featured by Classton Vital who had earlier released two songs in October. The two have a jam together, 'Shaku Shaku'.

Iyanii
Iyanii Pulse Live Kenya

Iyanii the 'Furaha' hitmaker has teamed up with one of the best vocalists the Kenyan soil has, Bien of Sauti Sol. The two have a new track together, 'Good Vibes and Inshallah'.

Wakuu Music and Khaligraph
Wakuu Music and Khaligraph Pulse Live Kenya

Rapper Khaligraph has been featured by Wakuu music and their coming together has birthed a track together, 'Iivane'. The track has accrued over 87,000 views five days after premiering on YouTube.

Expect to get more of these and other new tunes every other Friday and every day as they get released.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Trending

President Museveni and Natasha Museveni

'Some groups' make 'noise' and call it music, says Museveni

Kenyan musicians' demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

Kenyan musicians issue 4 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

Liboi releases debut EP

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Musicians Trio Mio, Nikita Kering and Iyanii

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week