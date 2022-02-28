Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

At the same time, Niko Sawa by Nviiri the Storyteller (feat. Bien) is the most streamed Kenyan song.

Ex by the young and rising star Nikita Kering’ is the second most streamed Kenyan song. It seemed to have been the go-to heartbreak song as it was added to over 600 breakup playlists.

The other soundtrack that defined Nairobi’s dating scene was Bensoul’s Nairobi (feat. Mejja), which lands at number three. H_art the Band’s My Jaber ft Brizy Annchild is fourth, followed by Otile Brown’s Dusuma ft Meddy.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Statistics released by the streaming platform also shows that the Gengetone genre is among the top 10 most streamed playlists by Kenyans on Spotify.

Eight out of the ten songs exported are all collaborations, probably due to the combination of two different fan bases. Wanani Remix by Bahati, Benzema, Mejja, Odi Wa Muranga and Petra Ssaru is the top exported song, with most of the plays coming in from the USA.

Bensoul’s collaboration with Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller and Sauti Sol in Nairobi puts it in second place. Ayub Ogada’s Kothbiro is fourth and the only non-collaboration song in the top five.

The countries where the top five exported songs were most streamed are USA, UK, Canada in that order, with the exception of Ayub Ogada’s Kothbiro where it was most streamed in USA, Germany then Netherlands.

Music legend Ayub Ogada is dead Pulse Live Kenya

Most streamed Kenyan artists

Sauti Sol Nviiri The Storyteller Otile Brown Nyashinski Bensoul Wakadinali BURUKLYN BOYZ H_art the Band Mejja Khaligraph Jones

Most streamed Kenyan songs

Nviiri The Storyteller, Bien - Niko Sawa Nikita Kering’ - Ex Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol - Nairobi H_art the Band, Brizy Annechild - My Jaber (Friday) Otile Brown, Meddy - Dusuma Nviiri The Storyteller - Kitenge Chris Kaiga, Mutoriah - I Want Chris Kaiga, Nyashinski - Hapo Tu NDOVU KUU, Khaligraph Jones, Boutross Munene - NDOVU NI KUU Mbuzi Gang, Mejja - Shamra Shamra

Top exported Kenya artists

Sauti Sol Jeff Kaale Otile Brown Ayub Ogada Nviiri The Storyteller Willy Paul Bensoul Stella Mwangi Nyashinski Karun

Top exported Kenyan songs

Bahati, Benzema, Mejja, Odi Wa Muranga, Petra Ssaru - Wanani - Remix Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol - Nairobi Sauti Sol, Patoranking - Melanin Ayub Ogada - Kothbiro Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Crystal Asige, Kaskazini, Nviiri The Storyteller - Extravaganza Sauti Sol, Nyashinski - Short N Sweet Willy Paul, Alaine - I Do Otile Brown, Meddy - Dusuma Sauti Sol - Suzanna Sauti Sol, RedFourth Chorus - Kuliko Jana

Emerging / breakout artists

Wanavokali Taylor Torch Bon’eye Groovy Jo Nikita Kering’

