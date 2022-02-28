Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol have emerged as the most streamed music group in Kenya on Spotify, one year after the streaming platform launched in the Country. Others on the list of most streamed artistes include Nviiri The Storyteller, Otile Brown, Nyashinski and Bensoul.
Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya
Nikita Kering's Ex is the go-to heartbreak song by most Kenyans
At the same time, Niko Sawa by Nviiri the Storyteller (feat. Bien) is the most streamed Kenyan song.
Ex by the young and rising star Nikita Kering’ is the second most streamed Kenyan song. It seemed to have been the go-to heartbreak song as it was added to over 600 breakup playlists.
The other soundtrack that defined Nairobi’s dating scene was Bensoul’s Nairobi (feat. Mejja), which lands at number three. H_art the Band’s My Jaber ft Brizy Annchild is fourth, followed by Otile Brown’s Dusuma ft Meddy.
Statistics released by the streaming platform also shows that the Gengetone genre is among the top 10 most streamed playlists by Kenyans on Spotify.
Eight out of the ten songs exported are all collaborations, probably due to the combination of two different fan bases. Wanani Remix by Bahati, Benzema, Mejja, Odi Wa Muranga and Petra Ssaru is the top exported song, with most of the plays coming in from the USA.
Bensoul’s collaboration with Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller and Sauti Sol in Nairobi puts it in second place. Ayub Ogada’s Kothbiro is fourth and the only non-collaboration song in the top five.
The countries where the top five exported songs were most streamed are USA, UK, Canada in that order, with the exception of Ayub Ogada’s Kothbiro where it was most streamed in USA, Germany then Netherlands.
Most streamed Kenyan artists
- Sauti Sol
- Nviiri The Storyteller
- Otile Brown
- Nyashinski
- Bensoul
- Wakadinali
- BURUKLYN BOYZ
- H_art the Band
- Mejja
- Khaligraph Jones
Most streamed Kenyan songs
- Nviiri The Storyteller, Bien - Niko Sawa
- Nikita Kering’ - Ex
- Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol - Nairobi
- H_art the Band, Brizy Annechild - My Jaber (Friday)
- Otile Brown, Meddy - Dusuma
- Nviiri The Storyteller - Kitenge
- Chris Kaiga, Mutoriah - I Want
- Chris Kaiga, Nyashinski - Hapo Tu
- NDOVU KUU, Khaligraph Jones, Boutross Munene - NDOVU NI KUU
- Mbuzi Gang, Mejja - Shamra Shamra
Top exported Kenya artists
- Sauti Sol
- Jeff Kaale
- Otile Brown
- Ayub Ogada
- Nviiri The Storyteller
- Willy Paul
- Bensoul
- Stella Mwangi
- Nyashinski
- Karun
Top exported Kenyan songs
- Bahati, Benzema, Mejja, Odi Wa Muranga, Petra Ssaru - Wanani - Remix
- Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol - Nairobi
- Sauti Sol, Patoranking - Melanin
- Ayub Ogada - Kothbiro
- Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Crystal Asige, Kaskazini, Nviiri The Storyteller - Extravaganza
- Sauti Sol, Nyashinski - Short N Sweet
- Willy Paul, Alaine - I Do
- Otile Brown, Meddy - Dusuma
- Sauti Sol - Suzanna
- Sauti Sol, RedFourth Chorus - Kuliko Jana
Emerging / breakout artists
- Wanavokali
- Taylor Torch
- Bon’eye
- Groovy Jo
- Nikita Kering’
Top Spotify playlists
- Hot Hits Kenya
- Today’s Top Hits
- African Heat
- Made In Kenya
- RapCaviar
- Soft Pop Hits
- Mood Booster
- Mega Hit Mix
- Afropop
- Gengetone Fire
