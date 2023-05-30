The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the world of music genres and emotions, there exists a unique space for mellow beats, effortlessly transporting us to tranquility and introspection.

Spotify reveals Nigerian Gen Z's unwavering love for mellow music
Spotify reveals Nigerian Gen Z's unwavering love for mellow music

Recommended articles

Among Gen Z listeners in Nigeria, one trend shines brightly—their unwavering love for mellow music. Whether it's the introspective lyrics, delicate instrumentation, or soul-stirring vocal performances, according to a Spotify data, mellow music has become a trusted companion for Gen Z across Africa as they embrace the beauty of vulnerability and emotional depth.

For instance, in Nigeria, Tom Odell's 'Another Love,' a track that delicately weaves a tale of pain and longing, illustrating the struggle to release a love that has faded away is the most listened to mellow song among Gen Zs, along with Billie Eilish's 'Lovely' featuring Khalid.

These standout songs, along with the others, offer a diverse range of introspective and emotive experiences. They touch upon universal themes of love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and self-reflection, making them resonate deeply with Gen Zs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through their relatable lyrics and melodies, these songs provide a refuge for young listeners, offering solace and understanding amidst the complexities of their own personal journeys.

These tracks have found their home in meticulously curated mellow playlists like Chill Hits, Sad Songs, and Soft Pop Hits among others. These playlists serve as sanctuaries for the wounded hearts seeking solace, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles.

As for the timing of mellow music consumption, the 18-24 age group tends to seek solace in the mellowness of their favourite tunes during two distinctive periods: at 7:00 PM as they wind down from the day and 11.00PM as they navigate their late night feels.

Below is how Nigerian Gen Zs are consuming mellow music

Top 10 tracks on mellow playlists among Nigerian Gen Zs

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Another Love - Tom Odell
  2. Lovely - Billie Eilish ft. Khalid
  3. Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
  4. Dandelions - Ruth B.
  5. Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
  6. Arcade - Duncan Laurence
  7. Get You The Moon (feat. Snøw) - Kina, Snøw
  8. You broke me first - Tate McRae
  9. Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin
  10. Soso - Omah Lay

Top 5 mellow playlists among Nigerian Gen Zs

  • Chill Hits
  • Sad Songs
  • Soft Pop Hits
  • Chill Bops
  • Mellow Bars
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted in music video shoot together

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Wizkid headlines Afronation Miami 2023

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Adekunle Gold drops new 3 single-pack 'Tio Tequila'

Adekunle Gold drops exciting 3 single-pack 'Tio Tequila'