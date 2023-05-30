Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Among Gen Z listeners in Nigeria, one trend shines brightly—their unwavering love for mellow music. Whether it's the introspective lyrics, delicate instrumentation, or soul-stirring vocal performances, according to a Spotify data, mellow music has become a trusted companion for Gen Z across Africa as they embrace the beauty of vulnerability and emotional depth.

For instance, in Nigeria, Tom Odell's 'Another Love,' a track that delicately weaves a tale of pain and longing, illustrating the struggle to release a love that has faded away is the most listened to mellow song among Gen Zs, along with Billie Eilish's 'Lovely' featuring Khalid.

These standout songs, along with the others, offer a diverse range of introspective and emotive experiences. They touch upon universal themes of love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and self-reflection, making them resonate deeply with Gen Zs.

Through their relatable lyrics and melodies, these songs provide a refuge for young listeners, offering solace and understanding amidst the complexities of their own personal journeys.

These tracks have found their home in meticulously curated mellow playlists like Chill Hits, Sad Songs, and Soft Pop Hits among others. These playlists serve as sanctuaries for the wounded hearts seeking solace, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles.

As for the timing of mellow music consumption, the 18-24 age group tends to seek solace in the mellowness of their favourite tunes during two distinctive periods: at 7:00 PM as they wind down from the day and 11.00PM as they navigate their late night feels.

Below is how Nigerian Gen Zs are consuming mellow music

Top 10 tracks on mellow playlists among Nigerian Gen Zs

Another Love - Tom Odell Lovely - Billie Eilish ft. Khalid Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi Dandelions - Ruth B. Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi Arcade - Duncan Laurence Get You The Moon (feat. Snøw) - Kina, Snøw You broke me first - Tate McRae Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin Soso - Omah Lay

Top 5 mellow playlists among Nigerian Gen Zs