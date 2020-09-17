Legendary singer David Mathenge aka Nameless has issued an update on his father’s health, stating that he has been discharged from Hospital, after undergoing a head surgery to remove a blood clot in his head.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Inspire hit-maker disclosed that his father had been hospitalized for close to 10 days, but he is glad that he is responding well to treatment.

He said that his Dad was battling a condition called subdural hematoma, but he is happy the surgery was successful and his recovery process is commendable.

Nameless's Update

“Just a Gratitude post 🙏🏿🙏🏿!! Behind the scenes my dad has been in Hosiptal, for about Ten Days to undergo a head surgery , because he had some blood clots in his head that caused some minor strokes, a condition called subdural Hematoma ,(kitu ka hiyo🤔). It was nerve racking for our family especially because of his age, but the surgery went well thanks to a brilliant team of doctors under the leadership of neuro-surgeon Dr D. Olunya , who also treated me 3 years ago when I had a similar life threatening brain condition that some of you may remember. Today I give thanks to God because he got discharged and the doctor was happy with his recovery process.

( That's why I was dancing like a mad man Jana😅😜) Now its just some home nursing care and mzee will be good . He is strong for 84 year, delicate but strong💪🏾💪🏾. I just want to thank all the staff at AgahKan hospital, the nurses and doctors who took care of Mathenge Sr., especially Dr David O. Olunya who has become a close friend to us🙏🏿🙏🏿. Also the bill had gotten kidogo crazy but thank God NHIF came through as well to help us with part of the bill, especially at a time like the Corona season🤦🏾‍♂️when things are tough ..all in all just want to give thanks🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿...sometimes we dance just to release stresses like this 😊... Today I celebrate life🙏🏿 and second chances!! #Thankfull #Tuzidii #GodisGood #somebodysayAmen,” shared Nameless.

Nameless also pointed that about 3 years ago he was treated of a similar life threatening brain condition.

“…It was nerve racking for our family especially because of his age, but the surgery went well thanks to a brilliant team of doctors under the leadership of neuro-surgeon Dr D. Olunya , who also treated me 3 years ago when I had a similar life threatening brain condition that some of you may remember. Today I give thanks to God because he got discharged and the doctor was happy with his recovery process,” wrote Nameless.

