The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Charles Ouma

Mimi niko kwa level yangu. Kihela sidhani there is any Tanzanian female artiste ananishinda kihela wengine wetu hatuongei lakini mashamba zile tuko nazo tukianza kutoa Title Deed watu watakimbia - Nadia Mukami

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami
Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami has claimed that she holds the record as the richest female musician in East Africa.

Recommended articles

The singer noted that for the years that she has been in the game, she has toiled her way to the top both in terms of talent as well as wealth, noting that she has vast properties and assets that no female singer in the region can match.

The award-winning singer told a local YouTuber that her wealth is spread across assets, investments and money.

"Mimi niko kwa level yangu. Kihela sidhani there is any Tanzanian female artiste ananishinda kihela wengine wetu hatuongei lakini mashamba zile tuko nazo tukianza kutoa Title Deed watu watakimbia. Kihela, kimashamba, assets, investments, sidhani kuna mtu ananishinda ata Kenya," Mukami stated before confirming her belief that 'Sidhani kuna artiste ananishinda ata East Africa".

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement can be loosely translates to:

“I’m on my own level. In terms of money, I don’t think there is a female artiste who has more money than me in Tanzania. Some of us don’t talk, but the land that we have, if we start showing title deeds people will run away. In terms of money.”

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami
Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Assets, investments – assets especially I don’t think there is a female artiste in East Africa. I came from Mwihoko and there you can get a lady driving even a Passo but they are very rich so I think I grew up seeing that and money don’t make a lot of noise. So in East Africa, I don’t think there is a female artiste who can beat me property-wise,” she added.

READ: Nadia Mukami, Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer also explained that she manages the challenges in the industry by taking breaks to re-strategize and advised her colleagues in the industry learn to accept the situations they find themselves in.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo hit by bold car burglars

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo hit by bold car burglars

#UhondoMtaani: Harmonize embraces Alikiba, Edday's kids start school in U.S. & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Harmonize embraces Alikiba, Edday's kids start school in U.S. & other stories

Harmonize, Otile Brown mourn Bongo singer Haitham Kim as family reveals cause of death

Harmonize, Otile Brown mourn Bongo singer Haitham Kim as family reveals cause of death

1 injured as Juma Jux & Ommy Dimpoz survive road accident

1 injured as Juma Jux & Ommy Dimpoz survive road accident

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Nadia Mukami, Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour

Nadia Mukami, Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour

Top 5 songs released this week

Top 5 songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moses Wetangula’s son Alvin weds fiancé Naisula Leteipan in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Moses Wetangula’s son weds fiancé in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Willis Raburu with MC Gogo

Fans react after Willis Raburu hosted first 'Wabebe Experience' show on TV 47

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage