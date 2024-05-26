Nadia Mukami’s hearty birthday message to Arrow Bwoy & reflection on journey to stardom

The mother of one penned a heartwarming message in which she appreciated the singer for being a reliable companion at all times, including when things are not smooth.

"Happy birthday Baba watoto! I love you very much. You are stuck with me for life! In good and bad times! Especially that kaperiod when I am ovulating and I can't figure out why I am mad at you!

“I even create things in my head 😄That one too😄 Ni mimi tu ama fellow ladies? Help me wish @arrowbwoy a happy birthday #AfricanPopStar” Nadia wrote.

The message was accompanied with a photo of them spending quality time together while holding a bouquet of flowers.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

He responded to her message, prophesying love and jokingly noting that he would be flying out at particular moments.

“😁😁😁 I will be flying out during that ka period juu whue!! !! Anyway to many more my love ❤️❤️💦🍷” read his response.

Arrow Bwoy's reflection on his journey to stardom

Arrow Bwoy was also in high spirit celebrating the day with a message that read "Cheers to another trip around the sun.”

He also took a moment to reflect on his journey to stardom, sharing photos of his humble beginnings and appreciating each milestone.

"Yenyewe ni God," he remarked on his growth over the years and the stardom that came with each step.

Fans showered the singer with love, wishing her another happy year ahead, full of more accomplishments as captured in the comments below.

Officialstivoh: happy birthday to this star🔥🎂

lois_kan: Relatable 😂😂😂 happy birthday arrow

maryamu547: Afya bila magonjwa babaake kai 🎂🍷🍺 muishi sana nawapenda wote

chriskirwa: Happy Birthday Baba Boi

stepystephine: Happy birthday 🎂🎉😍🥳Bigman You're Role Model

maa_cardi: Happy birthday to my favourite artist baba haseeb🥳🎉🎂

lexsil_official: More blessings 🎉🎉

mcrayanthedj: More life General 🍾

