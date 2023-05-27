MCA Jane Waruguru's glamorous baby shower [Photos]

The singer and entrepreneur who is a nominated MCA in Nairobi shared that she is expecting a baby girl after her friends and family organized a surprise baby shower for her.

The white and gold-themed event went down in pomp and glamour with the lawmaker sharing photos of the event with her social media followers.

Her female friends turned up in elegant dresses with the MCA sharing photos of the moment when they surprised her.

Pulse Live Kenya

Waruguru who was donning a maroon dress could be seen fighting back tears as her crew cheered happily.

She then wiped a few tears of joy and thanked the whole crew behind the surprise party.

She used the words "After they caught me a good one," to caption the photo, accompanying the same with a love heart and smiling emojis.

The lady of the moment afterwards changed into a beautiful, body-hugging dress, with a white sash written "Mum to be," in gold.

The budding musician was nominated to the Nairobi County Assembly last year after marshalling support for UDA’ William Ruto.

The lawmaker is also an accomplished singer with several hits to her name.

President William Ruto and his UDA party handsomely rewarded loyal UDA staff and politicians who volunteered to campaign for the party and who served the party as messengers, cooks and receptionist.

Others nominated included Everlyn Korir who volunteered to work at the front desk at UDA party headquarters on Makindu Road, Nairobi and is now a nominated MCA in Baringo.

