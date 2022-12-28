UDA MCAs give Sakaja ultimatum

The MCAs said Sakaja failed to consult the UDA party leaders when making appointments in his administration.

They protested that Sakaja’s nominees comprised people affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja coalition who do not understand UDA’s manifesto for Nairobi.

Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu who was elected on a UDA ticket, accused Sakaja of being affiliated to the Azimio coalition

“He was elected on a UDA ticket but he has never consulted anyone from the party before making appointments. We are giving him one month to come out and declare that he belongs in the Azimio coalition so that we can know the next course of action,” Kiragu said.

Minority Chief Whip Mark Ronaldo Mugambi added that Sakaja needs to realign his appointments within the one month to reflect the goodwill of the party.

However, Majority Leader Peter Imwatok, allied with Azimio has accused the MCAs of trying to destabilize activities in the county.

“Mr Sakaja’s appointments were based on regional balancing. Let them not trivialise the actions of the governor. The Kenya Kwanza MCAs are good people but there’s someone who is trying to influence them.

“I want to assure Nairobi residents that the assembly is stable. Most of the MCAs are new; they should focus on understanding the proceedings of the assembly instead of being used,” he said.

Nairobi MCAs disrupted and walked out of a vetting session for a Lighting and Energy Chief Officer nominee last week and also snubbed a special session during which the assembly approved the names of 28 Chief Officers nominated by Sakaja.

Kiragu has also urged Sakaja to focus on solving problems for Nairobi residents instead of engaging in blame games that are derailing the delivery of services to residents.

Kiragu questioned Sakaja's lack of progress in creating his government and the absence of any tangible development projects.

He stated that the Kenya Kwanza MCAs should focus on understanding the proceedings of the assembly instead of being influenced by outside forces.