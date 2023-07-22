ADVERTISEMENT
Nakupenda sana - Mulamwah gushes over bestie Ruth K ahead of birthday dinner date

Charles Ouma

Mulamwah let his emotions flow in a well-crafted birthday message to his bestie

A photo of Mulamwah with his bestie Ruth shared on social media

Content creator David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah has celebrated his bestie, Ruth’s birthday with a heartwarming message in which he declared he let his feelings known.

Mulamwah who referred to Ruth as “My Laf” wished her more years of success and prosperity before letting his feelings known.

He was quick to set the record straight that he loves her as a friend and promised to treat her to dinner.

"Happy bathday bestie , to many more years of success and prosperity my laf .nakupenda sana as a friend. Today dinner on me Ruth K" Mulamwah wrote on his socials.

READ: Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

She responded by thanking the content creator for always being there for her and celebrated their friendship in a post that read:

"Thanks, bestie for always being there for us. Am happy to celebrate this with you. To many more years of friendship, love, and winnings."

Ruth also celebrated the big day by penning a message on her social expressing gratitude to God and celebrating her achievements.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME - Another trip around the sun am so grateful and thankful to God for this far. Am just proud of myself for this far." Ruth wrote, accompanying the message with a photo taken with the same background as the one shared by Mulamwah.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Comedy Influencer of the Year

The pair has on several occasions dispelled dating rumours from curious fans who read more into their chemistry, photos on social media and the affection that they display for each other.

A photo of Mulamwah with his bestie Ruth shared on social media Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah and his bestie sparked dating rumours after the he shared a video showing them warming up to each other with affectionately.

The video which was shared as the duo celebrated Valentine’s day showed the father of one kissing Ruth and holding her behind, with netizens opining that the affection pointed to the duo being more than just friends as they claim.

Ruth K meets Mulamwah's parents

Last month, Mulamwah decided to introduce Ruth K to his parents.

The comedian shared photos of their visit, expressing his joy at having her by his side as he builds his first home in the village.

This move raised eyebrows and fueled rumors that their connection might extend beyond friendship.

Mulamwah previously dated content creator Carol Sonie with the pair blessed with a daughter before going separate.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
