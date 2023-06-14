The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Lynet Okumu

Mulamwah and his 'bestie' Ruth K solidify their bond through family introduction

Comedian Mulamwah & his 'bestie' Ruth K
Comedian Mulamwah & his 'bestie' Ruth K

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah has been making waves on social media with his close bond with Ruth K, sparking speculations about the nature of their relationship.

Recommended articles

From sharing heartfelt moments to introducing her to his parents in the village, the duo's actions have left fans wondering if they are simply best friends or secretly a power couple.

On Tuesday 13, Mulamwah surprised fans by posting photos of himself and Ruth K, announcing that he had invited her to his rural home where he is constructing his first house.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Mulamwah & his 'bestie' Ruth K
Comedian Mulamwah & his 'bestie' Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Women working round the clock to trap me with pregnancy – Mulamwah laments

He decided to introduce Ruth K to his parents. He shared photos of their visit, expressing his joy at having her by his side as he builds his first home.

This move raised eyebrows and fueled rumors that their connection might extend beyond friendship.

While they have denied dating rumors in the past, their affectionate behavior on social media has kept fans guessing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Mulamwah & his 'bestie' Ruth K
Comedian Mulamwah & his 'bestie' Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Before delving into his current friendship with Ruth K, Mulamwah had a previous relationship with his ex, Sonie Muthoni, whom they have a daughter together with.

The two 'friends' started raising eyebrows in February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Valentine's Day, Mulamwah shared a video of himself kissing Ruth K, officially confirming their romantic relationship.

He captioned the post with "Happy Valentine's bestie," leaving followers elated but also confused.

Mulamwa and Ruth K
Mulamwa and Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1 year hatchet [Photos]

Ruth reciprocated the love, expressing her admiration for Mulamwah and stating that he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his involvement with Ruth K, Mulamwah had a tumultuous relationship with his ex-partner, Sonie Muthoni.

The couple had first broken up in October 2020 before reconciling in January 2021.

Mulamwah and his ex girlfriend, Caroline Sonie Muthoni
Mulamwah and his ex girlfriend, Caroline Sonie Muthoni Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations Pulse Live Kenya

However, Mulamwah revealed that their final separation occurred in 2021, long before their child's birth, and they had decided to keep it under wraps until the baby was born.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Commentator 254 avoids court date after spending night behind bars

Commentator 254 avoids court date after spending night behind bars

Miraculous! Phyllis Mbuthia earns YouTube Silver Play Button days after hack

Miraculous! Phyllis Mbuthia earns YouTube Silver Play Button days after hack

MCA Tricky jets back to Kenya after 1st ever show in U.K.

MCA Tricky jets back to Kenya after 1st ever show in U.K.

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school