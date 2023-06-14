Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah has been making waves on social media with his close bond with Ruth K, sparking speculations about the nature of their relationship.
From sharing heartfelt moments to introducing her to his parents in the village, the duo's actions have left fans wondering if they are simply best friends or secretly a power couple.
Ruth K meets Mulamwah's parents
On Tuesday 13, Mulamwah surprised fans by posting photos of himself and Ruth K, announcing that he had invited her to his rural home where he is constructing his first house.
He decided to introduce Ruth K to his parents. He shared photos of their visit, expressing his joy at having her by his side as he builds his first home.
This move raised eyebrows and fueled rumors that their connection might extend beyond friendship.
While they have denied dating rumors in the past, their affectionate behavior on social media has kept fans guessing.
Before delving into his current friendship with Ruth K, Mulamwah had a previous relationship with his ex, Sonie Muthoni, whom they have a daughter together with.
Mulamwah & Ruth K's relationship
The two 'friends' started raising eyebrows in February 2023.
On Valentine's Day, Mulamwah shared a video of himself kissing Ruth K, officially confirming their romantic relationship.
He captioned the post with "Happy Valentine's bestie," leaving followers elated but also confused.
Ruth reciprocated the love, expressing her admiration for Mulamwah and stating that he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.
Mulamwah's breakup with ex-girlfriend Sonie Muthoni
Prior to his involvement with Ruth K, Mulamwah had a tumultuous relationship with his ex-partner, Sonie Muthoni.
The couple had first broken up in October 2020 before reconciling in January 2021.
However, Mulamwah revealed that their final separation occurred in 2021, long before their child's birth, and they had decided to keep it under wraps until the baby was born.
