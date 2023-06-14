Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

From sharing heartfelt moments to introducing her to his parents in the village, the duo's actions have left fans wondering if they are simply best friends or secretly a power couple.

Ruth K meets Mulamwah's parents

On Tuesday 13, Mulamwah surprised fans by posting photos of himself and Ruth K, announcing that he had invited her to his rural home where he is constructing his first house.

He decided to introduce Ruth K to his parents. He shared photos of their visit, expressing his joy at having her by his side as he builds his first home.

This move raised eyebrows and fueled rumors that their connection might extend beyond friendship.

While they have denied dating rumors in the past, their affectionate behavior on social media has kept fans guessing.

Before delving into his current friendship with Ruth K, Mulamwah had a previous relationship with his ex, Sonie Muthoni, whom they have a daughter together with.

Mulamwah & Ruth K's relationship

The two 'friends' started raising eyebrows in February 2023.

On Valentine's Day, Mulamwah shared a video of himself kissing Ruth K, officially confirming their romantic relationship.

He captioned the post with "Happy Valentine's bestie," leaving followers elated but also confused.

Ruth reciprocated the love, expressing her admiration for Mulamwah and stating that he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

Mulamwah's breakup with ex-girlfriend Sonie Muthoni

Prior to his involvement with Ruth K, Mulamwah had a tumultuous relationship with his ex-partner, Sonie Muthoni.

The couple had first broken up in October 2020 before reconciling in January 2021.

