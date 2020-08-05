On Wednesday, Singer Willy Paul shared a short video jamming to his new song “Kamati ya Roho Chafu" Ft Bien, prompting one of his followers to throw shade at him over his 24-inch TV that was visible in the background.

“The king has decided to entertain you!! Weka manzi yako mbali.. look at the waist Ina de bedroom!! #kamatiyarohochafuwaistchallenge ft @bienaimesol” reads the caption of Willy’s video.

The user took to the comment section insinuating that the artiste is always flexing on the gram yet he can’t even afford a bigger TV set.

“24 inch😂😂😂wah. Hawa macelebs kumbe ni shobo tu,” wrote carole.keysha.

Willy Paul and Bien Aime

Don't explain

The comment managed to earn a reply from Willy who mentioned that the TV set in question is in the Bedroom.

“@carole.keysha Shobo umesema? Asante kamami. jameni hapa bedroom hahahaha” reacted Willy Paul.

However, Willy Paul’s army was too quick to swing into action defending the star, with a section advising that he doesn't have to explain himself.

In a quick rejoinder, the user also defended herself saying, she is Willy’s biggest fan;

“Are you willy paul?? Nonsense.. Is he complaining or who died and made you his spokesperson. Fuck you! Am his number one fun wacha ushoga wewe pumbavu hii”

Also Read: Willy Paul makes fun of Weezdom after flaunting his girlfriend on Instagram

Willy Paul

Reactions from Willy Paul's Army

koketch_james “@carole.keysha ulikua unataka akue na 100"? Idhi maiaha yako na uwachane na maisha ya wenzako tafadhali”

skymaxpixels "@carole.keysha umetaka akue na ngapi .??Wee una Tv kwa bedroom”

jimmymochama “@carole.keysha bora inaeza ona news hiyo aina ubaya...aina maana kujudge ..”

kalumukaren “@willy.paul.msafi you don't have to explain tv ata kama ni 2inch ni yako”

lizzymbaiby “@carole.keysha hiyo ni ya entertainment ya bedroom Mami...”

wambwambo “@willy.paul.msafi you don't need to explain anything willy..achana na awa watu”

Willy Paul

sellywaluttah “@carole.keysha mwenzako nikafikiria kachocha 24 inches mguu wa tatu kumbe ulimaanisha kwenye ukuta🤣🤣🤣”

janeyjaneymutua “@willy.paul.msafi you don't owe anyone an explanation at all”

abdulkarim4493 ‘@carole.keysha wewe na unafanyia kila kitu ata panty ni boy friend ana nunua unajua bei ya 24 inch n ngapi 😂😂”

sharidgek ‘@carole.keysha your richness isn't described by the size of your screen manze...thats nyie madem huwa mko confused”