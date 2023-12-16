Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

Njugush started off by pouring her heart out to Wakavinye in a lengthy post and shared a photo of their humble beginnings and reflecting on how far they have come as a couple.

The photo saw fans flood the comments section to join them in reflecting on the transformation and growth over the years as sampled in the comments below.

geniuswhiteking: Lakini hii time uliambiaga cele nini akaingia box,ju wuee😂😂😂

letty__diesel_mecky: She trusted the process😍❤️

official_manu_ke: Kama Kuna kitu inaitwa mkono wa bwana na kuaminia then this is the story💯

wangari_kitonga: Njungush anafaaa apewe chance kwa men conference awachanue na hizo mistari alitumia kwa Cele😂😂😂 juu wuuueeh 😂,, Anyway Happy Anniversary 🎉 🎉🎊

fridatotos: Kimani for sure umeuona mkono wa Bwana😂😂 happy anniversary ngais

Wakavinye's first gift as they celebrate anniversary

On her part, Wakavinye opted to break away from the familiar trend of celebrities splashing millions in expensive gifts on such occasions and decide to celebrate the day by cooking Njugush a traditional Kikuyu meal as the first gift.

She shared a video in which she could be seen preparing Mukimo, accompanying it with a message that read:

“Gift Number one is loading😂😂😂😂. Happy Anniversary Tim😍. God has been soo good to us. Cheers to more years @blessednjugush”

Wakavinye’s “gift number one” elicited numerous reactions as fans, family and friends wished the couple well as captured in the comments below.

Namelesskenya: 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽... @wahukagwi kuja uone vile wanaume wanapikiwa huku inje 🧐🧐🧐🤔🤔🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😅😅😅

eddiebutita: Gift number one 😂😂😂😂😂, Happy anniversary The Kimani's

the_roamingchef: Mokimo looking lush 👌

kate_actress: Gift murwaaa kabisaaa 😂😂😂

Humble beginnings and rise to the top

The couple rose from humble beginnings to become household names in Kenya’s entertainment industry and has worked with several brands.

They met while still in college at the at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).