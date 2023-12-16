The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

Charles Ouma

Celebrating 12 years of Njugush and Wakavinye

Comedian Njugush and his wife Wakavinye
Comedian Njugush and his wife Wakavinye

Celebrity couple of Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye and Njugush are celebrating 12 years together in style.

Recommended articles

Njugush started off by pouring her heart out to Wakavinye in a lengthy post and shared a photo of their humble beginnings and reflecting on how far they have come as a couple.

The photo saw fans flood the comments section to join them in reflecting on the transformation and growth over the years as sampled in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

joy.muthoni: Happy Anniversary!

geniuswhiteking: Lakini hii time uliambiaga cele nini akaingia box,ju wuee😂😂😂

READ: 6 intriguing reasons men change after marriage, according to Njugush

letty__diesel_mecky: She trusted the process😍❤️

_sly_here: Happy anniversary The Kimani's

ADVERTISEMENT

official_manu_ke: Kama Kuna kitu inaitwa mkono wa bwana na kuaminia then this is the story💯

hannah_githuki: Happy happy anniversary. May this day bring you joyful memories. May your marriage be blessed in Jesus name.

wangari_kitonga: Njungush anafaaa apewe chance kwa men conference awachanue na hizo mistari alitumia kwa Cele😂😂😂 juu wuuueeh 😂,, Anyway Happy Anniversary 🎉 🎉🎊

phil_director: Happy Anniversary 🎉🎉

celestinegachuhi: Happy anniversary guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ADVERTISEMENT

judynyawira: Happiest aniversary Mr & Mrs Kimani! ❤️

estherkazungu: Happy Anniversary Cele and Njugush!! ❤️

auntie_jemimah: Happy anniversary ❤️❤️

fridatotos: Kimani for sure umeuona mkono wa Bwana😂😂 happy anniversary ngais

Wakavinye's first gift as they celebrate anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

On her part, Wakavinye opted to break away from the familiar trend of celebrities splashing millions in expensive gifts on such occasions and decide to celebrate the day by cooking Njugush a traditional Kikuyu meal as the first gift.

READ: Wakavinye's new ride rivals husband's Toyota Prado

She shared a video in which she could be seen preparing Mukimo, accompanying it with a message that read:

“Gift Number one is loading😂😂😂😂. Happy Anniversary Tim😍. God has been soo good to us. Cheers to more years @blessednjugush

Wakavinye’s “gift number one” elicited numerous reactions as fans, family and friends wished the couple well as captured in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namelesskenya: 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽... @wahukagwi kuja uone vile wanaume wanapikiwa huku inje 🧐🧐🧐🤔🤔🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😅😅😅

phil_director: Happy Anniversary 🎉🎉

eddiebutita: Gift number one 😂😂😂😂😂, Happy anniversary The Kimani's

auntie_jemimah: Happy anniversary ❤️❤️

the_roamingchef: Mokimo looking lush 👌

ADVERTISEMENT

kate_actress: Gift murwaaa kabisaaa 😂😂😂

Humble beginnings and rise to the top

The couple rose from humble beginnings to become household names in Kenya’s entertainment industry and has worked with several brands.

They met while still in college at the at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

A few years later, they walked down the aisle at Evergreen Gardens in Muthaiga with fellow celebrity couple of Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawire as best couple.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

Pomp and glamour as President Ruto's younger brother weds in exquisite event

Pomp and glamour as President Ruto's younger brother weds in exquisite event

Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]

Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]

Speaker Wetangula celebrates son as he hits new academic milestone

Speaker Wetangula celebrates son as he hits new academic milestone

Official Kinuthia among Kenyans nominated for TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 [List]

Official Kinuthia among Kenyans nominated for TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 [List]

UK rapper Gabzy yet to get over Nairobi concert

UK rapper Gabzy yet to get over Nairobi concert

Alex Chamwada's ex-security guard graduates as a journalist following in his footsteps

Alex Chamwada's ex-security guard graduates as a journalist following in his footsteps

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South African Musician Bulelwa Mkutukana 'Zahara' passes away at 35

Husband, net worth & 6 other interesting things you didn't know about late Zahara

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series

'Becky' actor Brenda Ngeso reveals truth about relationship with Tito & battle with goitre

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture