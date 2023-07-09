Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

Talented Kenyan couple of Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, popularly known by his stage name Njugush and Celestine Ndinda aka Wakavinye has taken Australia by storm with a series of shows across major cities that sparked mixed reactions.
The talented Kenyan couple of Njugush and Wakavinye left fans talking after taking Australia by storm with shows in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney
The shows were preceded by the content creators hyping them across his social media pages, promising to give his fans an experience of the best of his talent pulled huge crowds and got netizens talking as they gave their take.
From Adelaide to Perth, Melbourne and eventually Sydney, the celebrity couple left their fans in Australia yearning for more with their electrifying performance that saw the venues filled to capacity.
Blending their chemistry on stage with wit and story-telling techniques in which they turned familiar every-day experiences into funny pieces that left the crowd roaring with laughter, the couple left fans appreciating their talent.
“Perth, thank you for showing up!! We feel the love. Asanteni sana Wapendwa." Wakavinye wrote after their show in Perth with fans joining in with their appreciation.
Mixed reactions
ca_rolchirry: That was an amazing show!!thanks for coming and making us laugh😂 ,I still doubt if kichwa yako Ni mzuri though😂😂😂.
kwambokamokeira: You are called @blessednjugush for a reason. I'm so proud of you both 👏👏👏Well done my people 👏👏👏👏👏.God is forever faithful.
Like other celebrities, artistes and comedians, Njugush and Wakavinye too have their critics who also had their say.
A section of netizens were of a different opinion with some noting that their expectations were not met and they would only be attending his shows as a sign of support.
Andrew Kibe admitted that indeed stand up comedy is not a walk in the park writing:
Yani mnataka kumaliza stand up comedy career ya Njugush hivyo tu? You know how difficult it is to stand on a stage and make people laugh? I don’t know either…never done it. And when I do ni matusi from start to finish na ukijam kalilie nyanyako!
"Njugush ajue tu tumekuja kumsupport but he’s not funny" wrote one fan going by the moniker Gustavo 254 on Twitter.
