The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

Charles Ouma

The talented Kenyan couple of Njugush and Wakavinye left fans talking after taking Australia by storm with shows in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney

File image of Njugush and Wakavinye on stage
File image of Njugush and Wakavinye on stage

Talented Kenyan couple of Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, popularly known by his stage name Njugush and Celestine Ndinda aka Wakavinye has taken Australia by storm with a series of shows across major cities that sparked mixed reactions.

Recommended articles

The shows were preceded by the content creators hyping them across his social media pages, promising to give his fans an experience of the best of his talent pulled huge crowds and got netizens talking as they gave their take.

From Adelaide to Perth, Melbourne and eventually Sydney, the celebrity couple left their fans in Australia yearning for more with their electrifying performance that saw the venues filled to capacity.

Blending their chemistry on stage with wit and story-telling techniques in which they turned familiar every-day experiences into funny pieces that left the crowd roaring with laughter, the couple left fans appreciating their talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Perth, thank you for showing up!! We feel the love. Asanteni sana Wapendwa." Wakavinye wrote after their show in Perth with fans joining in with their appreciation.

Njugush and Wakavinye on stage in Australia
Njugush and Wakavinye on stage in Australia Pulse Live Kenya

Mixed reactions

ca_rolchirry: That was an amazing show!!thanks for coming and making us laugh😂 ,I still doubt if kichwa yako Ni mzuri though😂😂😂.

kwambokamokeira: You are called @blessednjugush for a reason. I'm so proud of you both 👏👏👏Well done my people 👏👏👏👏👏.God is forever faithful.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Wakavinye celebrates Njugush as Abel Mutua gushes over wife after winning awards

Like other celebrities, artistes and comedians, Njugush and Wakavinye too have their critics who also had their say.

A section of netizens were of a different opinion with some noting that their expectations were not met and they would only be attending his shows as a sign of support.

Andrew Kibe admitted that indeed stand up comedy is not a walk in the park writing:

Yani mnataka kumaliza stand up comedy career ya Njugush hivyo tu? You know how difficult it is to stand on a stage and make people laugh? I don’t know either…never done it. And when I do ni matusi from start to finish na ukijam kalilie nyanyako!

ADVERTISEMENT

"Njugush ajue tu tumekuja kumsupport but he’s not funny" wrote one fan going by the moniker Gustavo 254 on Twitter.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Laban-Cliff Onserio speaks on life after 2022 incident in city church

Laban-Cliff Onserio speaks on life after 2022 incident in city church

Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

Lava Lava speaks on relationship with Alikiba despite tense past with Diamond

Lava Lava speaks on relationship with Alikiba despite tense past with Diamond

Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image, Celebs flock Thread app after launch & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image, Celebs flock Thread app after launch & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Jose Chameleone discharged from U.S. hospital

Jose Chameleone discharged from U.S. hospital

Jua Cali clarifies intentions in viral 'Unacheza na mafala' tweet to Olunga

Jua Cali clarifies intentions in viral 'Unacheza na mafala' tweet to Olunga

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Diamond revisits promise he made to his mother at midnight in a matatu

Diamond revisits promise he made to his mother at midnight in a matatu

Dancehall sensation Tommy Lee set to ignite Kenya on upcoming tour

Dancehall sensation Tommy Lee set to ignite Kenya on upcoming tour

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American rapper, Micheal Ray Stevenson alias Tyga

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]