Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

The shows were preceded by the content creators hyping them across his social media pages, promising to give his fans an experience of the best of his talent pulled huge crowds and got netizens talking as they gave their take.

From Adelaide to Perth, Melbourne and eventually Sydney, the celebrity couple left their fans in Australia yearning for more with their electrifying performance that saw the venues filled to capacity.

Blending their chemistry on stage with wit and story-telling techniques in which they turned familiar every-day experiences into funny pieces that left the crowd roaring with laughter, the couple left fans appreciating their talent.

“Perth, thank you for showing up!! We feel the love. Asanteni sana Wapendwa." Wakavinye wrote after their show in Perth with fans joining in with their appreciation.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mixed reactions

ca_rolchirry: That was an amazing show!!thanks for coming and making us laugh😂 ,I still doubt if kichwa yako Ni mzuri though😂😂😂.

kwambokamokeira: You are called @blessednjugush for a reason. I'm so proud of you both 👏👏👏Well done my people 👏👏👏👏👏.God is forever faithful.

Like other celebrities, artistes and comedians, Njugush and Wakavinye too have their critics who also had their say.

A section of netizens were of a different opinion with some noting that their expectations were not met and they would only be attending his shows as a sign of support.

Andrew Kibe admitted that indeed stand up comedy is not a walk in the park writing:

Yani mnataka kumaliza stand up comedy career ya Njugush hivyo tu? You know how difficult it is to stand on a stage and make people laugh? I don’t know either…never done it. And when I do ni matusi from start to finish na ukijam kalilie nyanyako!

