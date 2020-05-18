Nation Media Group’s NTV is set to begin airing Gospel power couple DJ Mo and Size 8’s new reality TV show dubbed “Dine with the Murayas”.

The news of the new show was disclosed by NTV after they shared a poster on Instagram saying that the show would soon be airing on the station.

They however, did not reveal when the show begins to air, as they only captioned the poster with the words, “#MoreLove”.

NTV to air DJ Mo and Size 8 reality show

In another post seen by Pulse Live, Size 8 shared a picture with her husband Mo saying that everything happens in God’s timing and power.

She then crowned the post with the #TheMurayas and #DineWithTheMurayas.

“In Gods timing by His own power through His own grace for His own glory!!! @djmokenya #themurayas #DineWithTheMurayas,” she said.

The announcement of their new show comes a few weeks after Gospel singer Kevin Bahati’s reality show dubbed #BahatiReality was scraped off the station after several months of airing.

Bahati Reality was received with mixed reactions from fans, as some trashed the show, while others enjoyed the show that involved his life and that of his family.

Will #TheMuraya’s live up to the expectations of their fans? That’s a question we are waiting to get an answer to as soon as the show begins airing on the Aga Khan owned TV station.