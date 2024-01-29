Media in mourning as NTV journalist succumbs to 15-year illness

Otanga succumbed to a long and valiant fight against leukaemia, a battle that had stretched over 15 years.

"Sad day for the media fraternity. Our brother Otanga has rested. He has been battling Leukaemia for over 15 years. R.I.P OJ," Muriithi penned on his Facebook page.

Otanga's passing reverberated through the media industry, leaving a deep void. Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communications director, expressed his grief, describing Otanga's death as a significant loss to Kenya's media landscape.

In December 2020, Otanga's plight gained widespread attention when he made an appeal for Sh4 million in medical funds to seek treatment in India. Battling cancer for over a decade, Otanga's health had taken a dire turn, necessitating urgent intervention.

"Hi, my name is John Kibera Otanga. A journalist by profession. I have been battling blood cancer for over 10 years. Over the last couple of years, my situation has taken a turn for the worse. I am thereby appealing to you to kindly help me raise Sh4 million so that I can go to India for further treatment," Otanga pleaded.

Moved by his plea, Otanga's colleagues, rallied Kenyans to support his cause, exemplifying the solidarity within the media community.

What is leukaemia?

Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer that occurs when abnormal blood cells start growing out of control, interrupting the function of normal blood cells, which fight off infection and produce new blood cells.

Otanga's passing serves as a poignant reminder of the harsh realities faced by cancer patients in Kenya. Despite advancements in medical care, cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality, claiming countless lives each year.

