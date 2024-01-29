The sports category has moved to a new website.


Media in mourning as NTV journalist succumbs to 15-year illness

Amos Robi

Friends who mourned the late journalist said he put on a brave fight and was always in a cheerful mood despite the illness

In a heart-wrenching announcement former NTV reporter Kennedy Muriithi, has shared shared devastating news of the passing of John Otanga, a journalist at NTV.

Otanga succumbed to a long and valiant fight against leukaemia, a battle that had stretched over 15 years.

"Sad day for the media fraternity. Our brother Otanga has rested. He has been battling Leukaemia for over 15 years. R.I.P OJ," Muriithi penned on his Facebook page.

Otanga's passing reverberated through the media industry, leaving a deep void. Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communications director, expressed his grief, describing Otanga's death as a significant loss to Kenya's media landscape.

The late NTV jornalist John Otanga
The late NTV jornalist John Otanga The late NTV jornalist John Otanga Pulse Live Kenya

In December 2020, Otanga's plight gained widespread attention when he made an appeal for Sh4 million in medical funds to seek treatment in India. Battling cancer for over a decade, Otanga's health had taken a dire turn, necessitating urgent intervention.

"Hi, my name is John Kibera Otanga. A journalist by profession. I have been battling blood cancer for over 10 years. Over the last couple of years, my situation has taken a turn for the worse. I am thereby appealing to you to kindly help me raise Sh4 million so that I can go to India for further treatment," Otanga pleaded.

Moved by his plea, Otanga's colleagues, rallied Kenyans to support his cause, exemplifying the solidarity within the media community.

Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer that occurs when abnormal blood cells start growing out of control, interrupting the function of normal blood cells, which fight off infection and produce new blood cells.

Cancer ribbon
Cancer ribbon Pulse Live Kenya

Otanga's passing serves as a poignant reminder of the harsh realities faced by cancer patients in Kenya. Despite advancements in medical care, cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality, claiming countless lives each year.

Tragically, Otanga's demise occurred just days after the loss of yet another media professional, Dickens Wasonga, a journalist with Radio Africa Group's The Star newspaper, who perished in a fatal road accident on Friday, January 26th.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
