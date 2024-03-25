Nyashinski shares humbling lessons from experience in the U.S.

Nyashinski relocated to the U.S. to start a new life despite having conquered the music scene at the time, with hits such as 'Tuendelee' and 'Swing Swing'.

Speaking in an interview by fellow Klepto member, Collo, Nyashinski said that the experience taught him the dignity of every job.

"Sometimes there are people who become invisible in society, (service or security). There are some people you might just even pass without saying hi to and to me that's kind of a lack of respect and that comes from seeing that job as not being a dignified," Nyashinski stated.

Nyashinski during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

He said adjusting from a life of privilege and being a superstar to blending in took some toughening up.

“You just have to be tougher than the challenge and keep your eye on the prize. You’re not special. If you cry about racism or cry about whatever it is, unaonewa, you are not special, everyone is going through something.

“That’s what I had to really accept that it is not all about me, I am just part of a bigger picture,” he said.

The Move to the U.S

Nyashinski's relocation to Delaware, U.S. marked a significant turning point in his life.

At that time, his music career was gaining momentum in Kenya as part of the Kleptomaniacs music group.

However, life in the U.S. turned out to be starkly different from what he had anticipated.

The anonymity he experienced in a new environment where no one knew him was both refreshing and daunting.

Struggles and Reflection

Upon moving to the U.S., Nyashinski found himself working as a truck driver, navigating long hours on the road with minimal human interaction.

This shift from being a prominent musician in Kenya to an unknown individual in a foreign land challenged his perceptions and forced him to reevaluate his priorities.

Nyashinski performing at the Walker Town Festival Pulse Live Kenya

The experience made him reflect on his life choices and yearn for the social connections and career fulfilment he had left behind in Kenya.

Resurgence Through Music

Despite the hardships he faced, Nyashinski's passion for music never waned. Encouraged by a friend, he found himself back in the studio, reigniting his love for creating music.

This resurgence eventually led him back to Kenya in 2016, where he made a triumphant comeback in the music industry with hits like 'Now You Know', 'Malaika', 'Bebi Bebi', 'Mungu Pekee', and 'Hello'.

His return home was met with enthusiasm from fans who welcomed his revitalized presence in the music scene.