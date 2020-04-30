Singer and EMB boss Kevin Bahati has sent out a heartfelt message to his adopted son Morgan Bahati.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the gospel singer said that Morgan came into his life when he was a toddler and has since grown into a man.

Bahati mentioned that only God knows the things the two (Bahati and Morgan) have gone through over the years, as well as what their future looks like.

Only God knows what we’ve been through – Bahati’s heartfelt message to son

The father of four re-assured his son of the love he has for him and that he cannot wait to see him bring change to the world.

In the post, Bahati also prayed for happiness and success in Morgan’s life.

“God Brought You into my Life When you were barely a Toddler 😊 Now See My Son, I can't Believe You're Now Becoming a Full grown Man.... Only God Knows Our Story, Where we are From, What We've gone through and where We are Going. I Love You @Morgan_Bahati and I Can't wait to See you Inspire the World One Day. Happiness & Success are Your Portion in Jesus Name 🙏🙏🙏 #HappyTobeYourDad,” wrote the singer.

Bahati adopted Morgan about five years ago, and he will be turning 8 years old later in the year.

Bahati’s emotional message to son Morgan as he turns 7 years old

On his last birthday, Bahati disclosed that the adopted son played a huge role in making him mature faster than people his age.

“DEAR #MORGAN_BAHATI Let Me Start By Saying Happy Birthday Son. I Know You wonder why we celebrate a birthday on the same Day but it's A story I will Share Another Day! Just Know you mean more than My Words on Social Media Can Explain. The first Time God Connected Us; Over 7 Years ago I knew He had a Purpose. It was too early for me to be called a Dad but I accepted this Divine God's assignment and since then You held a Part in My Heart as My first Born. We have fought through Life Together and I thank the Lord that even in the hardest of Time Hatujawahi Lala Njaa... Na God Hatawahi Kubali,” said Bahati in a message.