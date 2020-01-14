RnB singer Otile Brown has said that he does not believe in awards, and he won’t let them define his talent.

Speaking during an interview in Tanzania, the singer stated that he has been nominated for many awards but he never shares them on his social media platforms.

He went on to say that he stopped believing in awards after he was told he would be given an award if he took care of his travel expenses to the awards Gala.

I don’t believe in Awards – Otile Brown

"Nimechaguliwa Tuzo nyingi lakini hata Kupost huwa sipost, Hazina ukweli tena, Niliacha kuziamini baada ya kuambiwa kama nitajilipia mwenyewe usafiri kwenda kwenye tuzo basi watanipa. Nilishasema Tuzo haziwezi ku-define kipaji change,” he said.

The Just in Love Music boss further disclosed that he is one of the most sought after Kenyan artistes internationally, adding that all the 2019 shows he was booked for abroad were totally sold out.

Otile Brown noted that people did not see the shows because he chose not to post what went down on social media.

I don’t believe in Awards – Otile Brown

"Mimi ni Mmoja Ya Wasanii wa Afrika Mashriki ambao wanapiga zaidi show za International, Nilifanya Tour Uingereza na show zote zilikuwa Sold out. Nafanya show nyingi lakini huwa sizipot, If You know who you are, You know who you are,” added Otile Brown.

In the interview, Otile Brown also talked extensively on his relationship with ex-girlfriend and socialite Vera Sidika, where he revealed that she actually made the first move on him.