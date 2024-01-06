The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Otile Brown unveils his new manager

Charles Ouma

Otile Brown unveiled his new manager who will take over from where Joseph Noriega left

Otile Brown
Otile Brown

Kenyan RnB sensation Otile Brown has unveiled a new manager who will partner with him in pushing his brand and music to the next level.

Recommended articles

The singer took to social media to unveil the experienced and talented Mumbi Maina as his new manager who will take over from where Joseph Noriega left.

The singer fondly referred to his new manager as the “newest team captain”.

He expressed hope that their partnership will see more achievements, and growth with new heights reached.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcoming our newest team captain @_mumbimaina thrilled to have their leadership on board as we embark on exciting ventures together. Here’s to collaboration, growth, and achievement of new heights 🚀 #newmanager,” Otile Brown wrote on social media on Friday night as he unveiled Mumbi Maina as her new manager.

Otile Brown parted ways with Noriega in June last year after six years of working together that saw the singer claim his rightful spot among Kenya’s greatest singers alive.

Otile Brown appreciates Noriega's role in his growth

During the period, the Just In Love Music CEO released several chart-topping hits and landed major deals, working on his brand to attract clients and releasing several projects that endeared him to fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mbosso sheds light on the genesis of strained relationship with Otile Brown

In his own words, the singer described working with Noriega as an incredible journey that turned him into the star he is today and saw him make waves in the industry both locally and internationally.

"Working with Noriega has been an incredible experience. His passion and support have shaped me as an artist and I will forever cherish our partnership," he said.

"Noriega bless up king, love always. Grateful for the journey, memories made, and success achieved along the way."

At the time, the singer assured fans that he would keep producing good music even after parting ways with Noriega and noted that he (Noriega) would be missed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

"While Joseph Noriega will be missed, Otile Brown remains committed to his musical journey with the same passion and dedication. Fans can rest assured that Otile Brown's vision and exceptional music will continue," added the Just In Love Music CEO in a statement.

The stint with Noriega also saw the singer win several awards and make his debut in the international stage with several concerts.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila locks horns with Ruto over morning eviction & demolition affecting 3K Kenyans

Raila locks horns with Ruto over morning eviction & demolition affecting 3K Kenyans

Fans get rare front row seat at Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru’s beautiful love story

Fans get rare front row seat at Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru’s beautiful love story

Otile Brown unveils his new manager

Otile Brown unveils his new manager

Emotions run high as Abel Mutua's brother Rapho is buried in somber event [Photos]

Emotions run high as Abel Mutua's brother Rapho is buried in somber event [Photos]

Can your dad even? - Gabu redefines dad goals in powerful message to son [Video]

Can your dad even? - Gabu redefines dad goals in powerful message to son [Video]

Nicki Minaj emotional as she recounts the day she lost her father

Nicki Minaj emotional as she recounts the day she lost her father

Na tulijua tu! Fans raise eyebrows as Alma Mutheu shares intimate photo with musician 'boyfriend'

Na tulijua tu! Fans raise eyebrows as Alma Mutheu shares intimate photo with musician 'boyfriend'

Kevin Hart calls Katt Williams 'sad' after the comedian slammed him and other famous comics in a new interview

Kevin Hart calls Katt Williams 'sad' after the comedian slammed him and other famous comics in a new interview

MCA Tricky regrets delay in marriage, acknowledges challenges in finding a wife

MCA Tricky regrets delay in marriage, acknowledges challenges in finding a wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Christina Shusho in a previous perfomance

WATCH: How Kenyans 'Shushad Nyavu' at Churchill cross-over event headlined by Shusho

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor

Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Eve Mungai and Director Trevor

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit