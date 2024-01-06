Otile Brown unveils his new manager

The singer took to social media to unveil the experienced and talented Mumbi Maina as his new manager who will take over from where Joseph Noriega left.

The singer fondly referred to his new manager as the “newest team captain”.

He expressed hope that their partnership will see more achievements, and growth with new heights reached.

“Welcoming our newest team captain @_mumbimaina thrilled to have their leadership on board as we embark on exciting ventures together. Here’s to collaboration, growth, and achievement of new heights 🚀 #newmanager,” Otile Brown wrote on social media on Friday night as he unveiled Mumbi Maina as her new manager.

Otile Brown parted ways with Noriega in June last year after six years of working together that saw the singer claim his rightful spot among Kenya’s greatest singers alive.

Otile Brown appreciates Noriega's role in his growth

During the period, the Just In Love Music CEO released several chart-topping hits and landed major deals, working on his brand to attract clients and releasing several projects that endeared him to fans.

In his own words, the singer described working with Noriega as an incredible journey that turned him into the star he is today and saw him make waves in the industry both locally and internationally.

"Working with Noriega has been an incredible experience. His passion and support have shaped me as an artist and I will forever cherish our partnership," he said.

"Noriega bless up king, love always. Grateful for the journey, memories made, and success achieved along the way."

At the time, the singer assured fans that he would keep producing good music even after parting ways with Noriega and noted that he (Noriega) would be missed.

"While Joseph Noriega will be missed, Otile Brown remains committed to his musical journey with the same passion and dedication. Fans can rest assured that Otile Brown's vision and exceptional music will continue," added the Just In Love Music CEO in a statement.