Singer Otile Brown has penned down a bold message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, after an audit report exposed the rot at the bodies tasked to collect royalties on behalf of musicians; Music Copyright society of Kenya (MCSK), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (Prisk) and the Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp).

In his letter, Otile has called upon the Head of State to intervene and ensure that officials at MCSK, Prisk and Kamp face the full force of the law for stealing from artistes every year.

The Dusuma maker added that artistes are just demanding what is rightfully theirs, but unfortunately MCSK officials are using their hardly earned money to enrich themselves.

“I feel your pain my brother @willy.paul.msafi Hakika nimelia

Mheshimiwa Rais @ukenyatta heshima yako . Samahani! Nina machache ya kusema endapo yatakufikia 🙏 Mimi ni msani Mzalendo wa mziki wa kizazi kipya toka hapa nchini nafahamika kama Otilebrown na

Kutokana na utafiti tunafahamu fika kua nchi hii yetu ya kenya 🇰🇪 ni nchi yenye changa moto za ukosefu wa ajira kwa vijana .Alhamdulilah! “ Wengine” tumejaaliwa vipaji vinavyotuwezesha kujipa kipato kidogo kupitia tasnia ya mziki , tumejitengenezea ajira bila usaidizi wowote wa

Serikali na bado huwa tunalipa ushuru inavyostahili bila kulalama ...Chakusikitisha nikua bado hatupati tunachostahili , viongozi na wasimamizi wanatupora nakutudhulumu wakati wengi wetu tumetoka kwenye familia za kimaskini na tunategemewa kiasi kikubwa... Swali langu ni wasimamizi wa MCSK baada ya kukiri na kukubali mashtaka, ni hatua gani watachukuliwa?? Tungependa kuona wamefungwa gerezani na mali zao kuchukuliwa na kurudishwa kwenye tasnia ya sanaa .. kama kweli tuna utu na tunataka mabadiliko kwenye nchi yetu.. Inauma sanaa mheshimiwa Rais @ukenyatta

Sahii kwanzia January inasemekana kuwa serikali inataka kuanza kututoza ushuru kupita mtandao wa YouTube ambao tumekua tukitegemea baada ya kutukata tamaa na viongozi waliokataa kutupatia haki yetu na kutudhulumu hadharani 🤦‍♂️ Bila woga. Nahisi umefika wakati wanatukatisha tamaa , tumetengwa na hakuna anayetujali hata kile kidogo cha kulisha familia zetu kinachukuliwa. I love my country 🇰🇪 Mwenyezi mungu tusimamie 🙏

Mheshimiwa Rais @ukenyatta .. we’re not asking for anything from the government but to be given, what is rightfully ours .. please please please !!!!🙏” reads Otile Letter to President Kenyatta.

Audit Report

The singer’s statement comes days after an audit report ordered by Kenya Copyright Board revealed theft of artistes’ money by the bodies put in charge of collecting royalties on behalf of artistes.

The forensic audit from 2017 to 2019 unearthed deep-rooted systemic inefficiencies such as; diversion of royalties, poor corporate governance structures, suspected fraudulent transactions, poor record-keeping and the existence of ghost or duplicate members.