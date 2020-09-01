Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown is sympathizing with fans who had reached out to him for help, stating that he is not in a position to help each one of them.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Bad Man Shivo, disclosed that he had received over 15 messages from his fans, many lamenting that they have been locked out of their houses due to rent and others don’t even have food on their table.

The Dusuma hit-maker noted that he wishes to help everyone reaching out to him but unfortunately he doesn’t have the capacity to do so.

Otile's message to Fans

“Hakika hii covid- 19 imetuathiri kiasi kikubwa hasa vijana , Leo tu! nimepokea zaidi ya DM 15 kutoka kwa mashabiki zangu wakiomba msaada ..wengine wame fungiwa nyumba, wamepoteza kazi , wengine wamekosa chakula , wagonjwa 🤦‍♂️ yani nimeumwa sana nikatamani Mwenyez Mungu angenijaalia uwezo hakika ningewatatulia matatizo yenu wote ila ndio sijajaliwa SO! Kama ulinitumia ujumbe na sijafanikisha ombi lako Naomba uniwie radhi uwezo wangu mdogo haukuniruhusu , mimi pia nimpambanaji tu 🙏 inshallah Mwenyez Mungu aturahisishie mambo kwa Wakati huu mgumu,,,,,,, I LOVE MY COUNTRY 🇰🇪

There’s no greater feeling than putting a smile on someone’s face , why can’t we take care of our own people .. I see some of our leaders loosing their mind over money meant to serve the Wanainchi & I ask my self now what’s the end goal dah! Inshallah Mwenyez mungu atuwezeshe 🙏 #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove,” shared Otile Brown.

Otile’s message comes at a time Musicians are calling upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to open up the Country and allow them to go back to work.

Letter to Mr. President

Just the other day, Rapper Khaligraph Jones wrote a letter to the Head of State, requesting him to allow the reopening of clubs and restaurants.

“@ukenyatta Kindly on behalf of the Creative Industry of Kenya we are Requesting that you allow us to get back to work, allow for the reopening of Clubs and Restaurants, Measures and precautions shall be Taken to ensure Covid 19 doesn't further spread, The youth are suffering from Depression in Silence, Kindly look into this Matter, also Some of our Hits songs are Going To waste, People want to see @femi_one and @mejjagenge perform Utawezana. Rada Chafu sana, #respecttheogs,” read Khaligraph’s letter to President Kenyatta.