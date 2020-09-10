Controversial singer Willy Paul has lashed out at the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) with claims that they have been stealing from Kenyan artistes, despite them investing a lot in their crafts.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, an angry Willy Paul who was holding scissors in his hands said that artistes will have to deal with them, beginning with him as an individual.

“Tunatumia a lot of money kwa projects zetu mnatuibia kama wasanii. Bastards, mtatujua nyinyi. Personally mtanijua, mkiniona piga kona,” said the singer.

Angry Willy Paul lashes out at MCSK over allegations of stealing from artistes

Willypozze went ahead to caption the video stating that the government had failed to protect artistes by letting MCSK and other music royalties’ collectors steal from them

He warned that they don’t work for royalties collection companies to enrich themselves and demanded an explanation on all the money they have allegedly stolen from artistes.

“It’s so sad that the government has failed to help the artists! Yaani tunaibiwa tu na hawa wazeee MCSKK and the rest! We don’t work for you!! Some of us came from nothing like me and here you are, feeding your balls and ovaries with our money!!! Please if you see me, piga corner!!! We demand an explanation, not only that... plus all the money you’ve stolen ama mtajua hamjui!” added Willy Paul.

Angry Willy Paul lashes out at MCSK over allegations of stealing from artistes

Order to Boomplay

His words come barely 2 weeks after Willy Paul ordered Music streaming site BoomPlay to pull down all his songs from their streaming platform over allegations of favourism and frustrations.

In a long rant, Willy Paul lamented that the streaming platform had offered him zero support, despite approaching them on several occasions. The singer alleged that Boomplay had disrespected him, despite sending them over 15 proposals asking for their support.

Read Also: Willy Paul orders BoomPlay to pull down all his songs, decries frustrations by the streaming platform