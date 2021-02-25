Actor and musician Pascal Tokodi has caused a stir on social media after posting a video of him on an encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The video shows the President walking along State House Road on a stroll and the actor calls out to the President to watch ‘Selina’, a show he stars in.

The Head of State, who appears to be smiling, responds by saying that he has actually watched the show.

However, most Kenyans were quick to condemn him for not asking more ‘serious’ questions while some commended him for plugging his hustle and not asking for handouts.

Tokodi's Take

Moments later, Tokodi posted a reaction video to the views of those criticizing him saying” Watu wanasema sijui ningeongelea curfew, sijui all these other things…lakini hiyo 15 seconds mimi niliona nijitetee…”

He went on to add that he saw an opportunity to plug his show and seized the moment.

Tokodi goes on to joke, “Watu wamemeet the president wanapark wapi Nairobi” while showing off his various awards from acting.

He further adds, “Ata muniite mshamba President amesema anawatch Selina...From now on mniite Mr.Sir. Pascal Tokodi.”

