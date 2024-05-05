Ruth Matete's emotional message after getting acquitted of her husband's death

Ruth’s husband, Beloved John died in 2020 after a gas cylinder exploded in their home at a time when she was pregnant with their first child.

She became a suspect with police moving in to investigate the death and rule out any foul play.

She penned a lengthy posy accompanied by photos of how the story was reported even as she cooperated with investigators and fought the legal battles.

“It’s been four years. Life kind of moved on, but something was still pending. The following pictures are pictures that show my life in the different stages up until where I am today. " Pastor Ruth wrote.

Pastor Ruth Matete Pulse Live Kenya

She recounted losing her husband just four months after wedding with accusations flying amid suspicion of foul play.

"I got married. My husband died 4 months after our wedding. I was accused of killing him. The news circulated like wildfire. Bloggers said the Same thing. All they needed to do was to change the topic of their story so they could own it.” She added.

Ruth Matete evidence seized by police while investigating late husband Beloved John's death

She shared how evidence, including a gas cylinder and a phone was taken from her and how she was barred from laying her late husband to rest for three months writing:

“I was barred from laying him to rest for three months. Stuff was taken away from me as exhibits. Three phones and two gas cylinders. The small one that caused the accident and the big one that was working. The small one was later confiscated. "

In the midst of her tribulations, her faith in God stood strong as she picked up the pieces and moved on with the case still hanging over her head until on April 25 when she was finally acquitted.

"I later got my baby and tried to move on. I kept serving God.

“A few days ago, the court case that had been hanging over my head, was finally closed. The hearing was on 25th April 2024, and I was declared free. The case is over. The file is closed. To the glory of God!!. I got back the gas cylinder and the three phones." Ruth shared.

Ruth Matete with late husband, Pastor John Pulse Live Kenya

She thanked all who stood with her through the difficult times and reiterated her commitment to continue serving God writing:

“I will keep serving God. I will keep doing what He created me for. I sure don’t look like what I have been through. It’s all to the glory of God!

"Thank you all for the prayers and encouragement. A big thank you to my dad, who has stood with me through all this. A special thank you to my Spiritual father Prophet David Owusu for his prayers and more so, his covering. Thank you Papa. It’s over, It’s over, It’s over, This is my testimony.”