Why Mzungu Mwitu gets feeling of guilt with Ruth Matete’s daughter

Amos Robi

Mzungu Mwitu and Pastor Ruth Matete have shared a close relationship since 2015.

Pastor Ruth Matete and her friend content creator The Reverend Dad
Pastor Ruth Matete and her friend content creator The Reverend Dad

Elliot Berry also known as Mzungu Mwitu has shared his deep connection with Pastor Ruth Matete and the complex emotions he experiences when he thinks about her daughter growing up without her late husband.

In a conversation with content creators, Mzungu Mwitu revealed the long-standing bond he shares with Pastor Ruth Matete and her late husband, John Apewajoye. He emphasised their close friendship, which traces back several years.

Before meeting her late husband, Berry had also separately met Matete and her marriage made her friends with the family.

"Me and Ruth go way back; I was really friends with her late husband, who passed a couple of years ago, so we are really tight, and nimependa kusimama na yeye juu ya mtoi pia," Mzungu Mwitu shared.

Ruth Matete her daughter and Elliot Berry
READ: Ruth Matete shares rare condition she was battling during her pregnancy

Due to the strong connection he had with Matete's husband, Mzungu Mwitu admitted to experiencing feelings of guilt when he sees Matete's daughter growing up without her father.

"Saa zingine nafeel guilty juu am seeing the daughter grow, and he is not able to see because ashaenda," he expressed.

Ruth Matete has previously clarified that her relationship with Mzungu Mwitu is purely platonic, dispelling any romantic rumours.

In a previous interview, Matete disclosed that she is exploring a new relationship but hesitated to label it as dating.

Pastor Ruth Matete
READ: Some days are very hard – Ruth Matete opens up on how she has been dealing with grief

She described spending quality time with someone she likes, sharing morning and evening texts, and checking on each other throughout the day.

"I am dating someone else. Shhh, oh my God. I’m not dating this guy but yes, I am dating. I can’t say I’m dating – what is dating though?

"There is someone I like, and he likes me, and we’ve been having coffee. We text each other good morning and good night; and how is your day going," Matete revealed.

She also mentioned her preference for older partners, emphasising that she values someone who understands her and shares a common vision for their relationship.

Pastor Ruth Matete and her late husband Pastor John Apewajoye
Matete's love life gained prominent attention following the tragic death of her Nigerian husband, Pastor John Apewajoye, in 2020.

Amos Robi
