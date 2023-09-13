Why Mzungu Mwitu gets feeling of guilt with Ruth Matete’s daughter

In a conversation with content creators, Mzungu Mwitu revealed the long-standing bond he shares with Pastor Ruth Matete and her late husband, John Apewajoye. He emphasised their close friendship, which traces back several years.

Before meeting her late husband, Berry had also separately met Matete and her marriage made her friends with the family.

"Me and Ruth go way back; I was really friends with her late husband, who passed a couple of years ago, so we are really tight, and nimependa kusimama na yeye juu ya mtoi pia," Mzungu Mwitu shared.

Ruth Matete her daughter and Elliot Berry Pulse Live Kenya

Due to the strong connection he had with Matete's husband, Mzungu Mwitu admitted to experiencing feelings of guilt when he sees Matete's daughter growing up without her father.

"Saa zingine nafeel guilty juu am seeing the daughter grow, and he is not able to see because ashaenda," he expressed.

Ruth Matete has previously clarified that her relationship with Mzungu Mwitu is purely platonic, dispelling any romantic rumours.

Ruth Matete opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

In a previous interview, Matete disclosed that she is exploring a new relationship but hesitated to label it as dating.

Pastor Ruth Matete Pulse Live Kenya

She described spending quality time with someone she likes, sharing morning and evening texts, and checking on each other throughout the day.

"I am dating someone else. Shhh, oh my God. I’m not dating this guy but yes, I am dating. I can’t say I’m dating – what is dating though?

"There is someone I like, and he likes me, and we’ve been having coffee. We text each other good morning and good night; and how is your day going," Matete revealed.

She also mentioned her preference for older partners, emphasising that she values someone who understands her and shares a common vision for their relationship.

Singer Ruth Matete weds in a private affair Pulse Live Kenya

