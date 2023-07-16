The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruth Matete finally opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

Lynet Okumu

Ruth Matete revealed that she is currently dating

Kenyan gospel singer and pastor Ruth Matete has revealed that she is dating.

Speaking during a podcast interview with her late husband's best friend Elliot Berry, known as The Reverend Dad on July 13, Matete unintentionally disclosed that she was seeing someone.

The revelation came amidst rumors suggesting a romantic connection between her and The Reverend Dad, which she promptly denied.

During the conversation, Matete admitted to being in a new relationship. She hesitated to use the term dating and instead described the situation as spending time with someone she likes.

According to Ruth, they have been having coffee, exchanging morning and evening texts, and checking on each other's well-being throughout the day.

“I am dating someone else. Shhh, oh my God. I’m not dating this guy but yes, I am dating. I can’t say I’m dating – what is dating though? There is someone I like, and he likes me and we’ve been having coffee. We text each other good morning and good night; and how is your day going,” Ruth Matete revealed.

Matete's revelation aligns with her previous social media posts where she expressed her desire to date and eventually remarry.

On Valentine's Day 2023, she hinted at her upcoming nuptials, stating that she had everything ready except for a groom.

The gospel singer has been open about her quest for a life partner and has outlined the qualities she seeks in her future spouse.

Matete expressed her preference for older men, highlighting that she is not a child and will be turning 37 soon. She desires someone who understands her and shares a similar vision for their relationship.

“I don’t want young men. I want older men. I am not a child, and I will be 37 next year. I need someone who understands…when you come, you know what you have come to do,” she said.

Matete's love life gained international attention following the tragic death of her Nigerian husband, Pastor John Apewajoye, in 2020.

Weeks after her husband's death, Matete announced that she was pregnant with their child, Toluwa. Initially, her plan was to mourn her late husband for two years before considering a new relationship.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
