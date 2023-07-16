Ruth Matete finally opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

Speaking during a podcast interview with her late husband's best friend Elliot Berry, known as The Reverend Dad on July 13, Matete unintentionally disclosed that she was seeing someone.

The revelation came amidst rumors suggesting a romantic connection between her and The Reverend Dad, which she promptly denied.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruth Matete - We've been having coffee

During the conversation, Matete admitted to being in a new relationship. She hesitated to use the term dating and instead described the situation as spending time with someone she likes.

According to Ruth, they have been having coffee, exchanging morning and evening texts, and checking on each other's well-being throughout the day.

“I am dating someone else. Shhh, oh my God. I’m not dating this guy but yes, I am dating. I can’t say I’m dating – what is dating though? There is someone I like, and he likes me and we’ve been having coffee. We text each other good morning and good night; and how is your day going,” Ruth Matete revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruth Matete expresses desire to remarry

Matete's revelation aligns with her previous social media posts where she expressed her desire to date and eventually remarry.

On Valentine's Day 2023, she hinted at her upcoming nuptials, stating that she had everything ready except for a groom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gospel singer has been open about her quest for a life partner and has outlined the qualities she seeks in her future spouse.

Pulse Live Kenya

Matete expressed her preference for older men, highlighting that she is not a child and will be turning 37 soon. She desires someone who understands her and shares a similar vision for their relationship.

“I don’t want young men. I want older men. I am not a child, and I will be 37 next year. I need someone who understands…when you come, you know what you have come to do,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruth Matete's love life

Matete's love life gained international attention following the tragic death of her Nigerian husband, Pastor John Apewajoye, in 2020.

Ruth Matete with late husband, Pastor John Pulse Live Kenya