Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira celebrate as daughter Mumbus graduates

Abel took to social media, sharing photos of Mumbua in a graduation gown on Saturday to congratulate her upon clearing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

In his congratulatory message, Abel jokingly shared that Nyawira graduated with a maternity dress, making Mumbus the first one in the family to wear a gown and a graduation hat.

“Aaaaand it’s done!!!! So proud of you Mumbus. First one in our house to wear a graduation hat. Mama yako hapa aligraduate na dress ya maternity. So proud baby! ❤️❤️❤️” Abel, popularly known as Mkurugenzi wrote.

He was referring to how Nyawira’s education was interrupted by pregnancy and had to resume two weeks after delivery.

Nyawira recounted the experience in a past interview in which she hailed the content creator for being a present dad since day 1.

"I had to go back to school two weeks after delivery. I was working on my project. I had an option of deferring for an year but I did not want to. I had put myself in that situation and I was going to handle it." She recounted.

Nyawira also joined in the celebrations, congratulating her daughter and wishing her well as she prepares to join high school.

'We have graduated! It’s now official, mono incoming! 🥳🥳🥳'” she wrote.

Congratulatory messages stream in

Celebrities and the couple’s fans joined in congratulating Mumbus as sampled in the comments below.

Blessednjugush: Wow Mungu hupanga mambo yake ..She got everything From Mommy...best believe . ni mapua tu ya Daddy....Aaaaw well in to the Champ.....huyu sasa ni kesho aanze ati ako attacho smh.

phil_director: Kabisaaaaa 👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations Mumbus,

we are so proud of you 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿.

tyler_mbaya: Lots of Congrats👏🏾🔥

missturu: Congratulations Mumbus!!!! Well done 👏👏👏

mungasiamoses: Kongole Mumbus kwa kazi nzuri. Pia, kongole @abelmutua na @judynyawira kwa kazi nzuri ya kumlea Mumbus. 👏👏.

telehmani: Waaah. Congratulations mumbus. I'm officially old now. Lol Abel that caption didn't need to end like that although true 🤣🤣🤣.

marya_okoth: Unaambiaje Judy 😂😂.