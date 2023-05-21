Pomp and glamour as Lovy Longomba weds in lavish ceremony in US

The exquisite wedding was attended by close friends and relatives who turned up in style as the singer-turned preacher exchanged vows with his wife.

Kenyan diplomat, Amb. Consular General Thomas 'Big Ted' Kwaka who congratulated the couple and wished them well.

The wedding took place in Calabasas Hills, Calabasas, California.

The bride stepped out in an elegant white gown with floral design while the groom wore a black suit that complimented the theme of the wedding.

"C o n g r a t u l a t i o n s bro @prophetlovy 18 There are four things that are too mysterious for me to understand:

“An eagle flying in the sky, a snake moving on a rock, a ship finding its way over the sea, and a man and a woman falling in love Proverbs 30 :18-19,” Big Ted wrote in his congratulatory message.

Fans joined, wishing the couple well in the next phase of life.

Lovy who ruled the airwaves alongside his brother, the late Christian, producing hit after hit dumped the secular world for the Gospel.

The singer-songwriter and 3 x Grammy-nominated record producer (Lovy) has been living in Los Angeles, US after leaving Kenya nearly two decades ago.

He jetted back into the country in 2021 days after his brother, Christian's burial.

“I came back home in honor of my brother Christian. This trip was supposed to be made by me and him at some point this year but God had other plans.’’ Lovy stated.

