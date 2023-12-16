Pomp and glamour as President Ruto's younger brother weds in exquisite event

Among those in attendance was the President and his wife, First lady Mama Rachel Ruto among other high-profile guests.

The invites-only event was attended by close family and friends with photos taken during the glamorous wedding making rounds on social media.

The luxurious wedding took place at the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki on Friday.

The theme of the wedding was orange, with guests dressing in colours aligned to the same.

The bride identified as Carol wore a mermaid wedding dress with other accessories completing the perfect look for the bride on her big day.

Pulse Live Kenya

David stepped out in a stylish black suit and a white shirt with an orange tie completing the look on his big day.

Ruto wore a stylish black Kaunda Suit with a matching cap for the occasion.

The first lady stepped out in a fancy hat that is one of her trademark fashion statements and free flowing dress

Among the guests at the wedding were Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Governors Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu) among others.

The last few years have seen a number of members of President William Ruto’s family wed.

The year 2022 began on a high note for the Ruto family as Nick Ruto, the firstborn son of President William Ruto, tied the knot with Evelyn Chemtai.

Their traditional wedding on January 15, 2022, captured the nation's attention and became the talk of the town.

The event went down in style with the former TV siren inviting a number of politicians as well as only close friends and family gracing the ceremony.

June Ruto wedding

June Ruto, the eldest daughter of President William Ruto, walked down the aisle in May 2021, alongside her Nigerian husband, Alex Ezenagu.

Their wedding was a magnificent affair that combined cultures and traditions, showcasing the power of love that knows no boundaries.

