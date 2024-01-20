Not just looks – Baha explains 3 qualities he will look for in next girlfriend

The former Machachari actor who parted ways with Georgina shortly after the birth of their baby revealed that physical appearance will not be the only consideration when choosing his next girlfriend.

Baha told his fans on social media that his next girlfriend must bring more than just good looks to the table, while still emphasising the importance of being physically attractive.

Top on the qualities that the content creator will be looking at is loyalty, intelligence and the ability of his potential girlfriend to offer a safe space.

"I'm not looking for anything physical although it might play out. I want someone intelligent, and loyal and she should be my safe space. I want someone who can give me peaceful vibes," Baha confirmed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Baha parted ways with Georgina in July 2023 in what the pair termed as mutual agreement to part ways.

Breakup with Georgina Njenga and moving on

Shortly after parting ways with Baha, Georgina Njenga teased her fans with the new man in her life, revealing that they have their first matching tattoo and confirmed their breakup during a Q&A when one of her fans asked if they were still together.

In response, she candidly stated, "No. We broke up."

"We broke up. I am in a new relationship with a new man," she emphasized after yet another fan asked the same question.

Baha ended the call abruptly when Milele FM’s Ankali Ray delved in the content creator’s relationship with Georgina.

However, before Ankali could even pose his first question, Tyler seemed agitated and warned him to refrain from meddling in other people's lives.

"Manze maisha ya watu achana nayo babaa. Baba, you need to stop this," Tyler snapped in response to Ankali's opening remarks.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the warning, Ankali proceeded to ask about Tyler's relationship with Georgina Njenga, inquiring whether they were still together or had parted ways.

"Wewe na shemshem wetu Georgina mko pamoja ama mmeachana mzee mzima Baha? Tunataka kujua tu hiyo," Ankali questioned on air on July 27, 2023.

