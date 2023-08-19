The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Amos Robi

Georgina confirmed she had indeed parted ways with Tyler Mbaya despite the silence from her end

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Content creator Georgina Njenga has spoken of the challenging process of moving on after ending her relationship with Tyler Mbaya.

In a conversation with Eve Mungai, Njenga highlighted that healing takes time, especially after being in a long-term relationship.

"No one heals in one day or a short period, and when you've dated someone for long, but I am getting there," she expressed.

Njenga however pointed out that she always heals from all her traumas and never lives harbouring any issues.

Njenga further discussed the factors that contributed to the dissolution of their relationship and how they have since navigated the aftermath.

According to Njenga, the breakdown of her relationship with Tyler Mbaya began long before it became public knowledge.

Georgina Njenga
The mother of one emphasised that their split wasn't a decision made solely by herself or Mbaya; rather, it was a mutual understanding that the relationship was no longer sustainable.

"It's something that had just piled up, siezi hata keti nkumbuke ya kwanza ilianza lini. None of us decided ati nimekuacha, it was a mutual agreement. We all felt it was not working," she explained.

Njenga further disclosed that they attempted to involve their families in a bid to salvage their relationship, but these efforts proved unsuccessful even before the situation escalated.

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Njenga shared that they are committed to co-parenting their daughter she revealed that Tyler Mbaya can spend time with their daughter whenever he wishes.

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Njenga also addressed rumours circulating about her dating musician Lexil. She clarified that her interaction with the singer was strictly business-related, particularly in the context of participating with Tyler in his music video.

Njenga disclosed that she is now venturing into content creator creation full time without giving details of the type of content she is going to create.

