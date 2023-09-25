It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

In an interview with content creator Flossy Tukid on Sunday, Georgina also opened up about other aspects of her life, including her ideal man and financial expectations.

Georgina Njenga's body count

One of the most intriguing moments in the interview occurred when Georgina was asked about her body count — a term often used to inquire about the number of previous sexual partners.

Pulse Live Kenya

Initially, she responded with a seemingly straightforward three. However, as the interviewer probed further, Georgina humorously revealed that her body count starts counting every week.

"Kila msichana body count inakuanga three. Yangu nayo per week we start afresh," Georgina said.

Georgina Njenga's ideal partner & financial expectations

The mother of one directly expressed that she could not date a broke man, stating that her ideal man should earn at least Shs100,000 or more.

Pulse Live Kenya

When asked about the most significant amount she had ever spent in a single day, Georgina disclosed that she had splurged Shs50,000 on a wig.

However, when questioned about the source of the funds, she playfully laughed it off, keeping that detail to herself.

Georgina Njenga's celebrity crush

Georgina revealed her celebrity male crushes in Kenya, including Tukid and Eddie Butita. Notably, Eddie Butita responded to Georgina's comment requesting her to love him more with actions, not just words.

Pulse Live Kenya

Georgina introduces new bae after breakup with Baha

Georgina Njenga and Tyler Mbaya, popularly known as Baha, had been in a relationship since 2020.

However, in mid-July, Georgina announced their separation. A few days after the breakup, she unveiled her new romantic relationship, describing herself as madly in love.

When asked how this new relationship differed from her previous one. Georgina revealed that she had never experienced such deep affection before. She noted that she was currently in a positive space emotionally.

Pulse Live Kenya

Georgina and her mysterious new partner even went ahead to get matching tattoos shortly after publicly acknowledging their relationship.

