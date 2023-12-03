Radio legend Fareed Khimani wraps it up at Capital FM in emotional parting shot

The resignation marked the end of his stint at the media house that spanned several years dating back to mid-2000’s with a break before returning to the station in 2019.

The media personality revealed that he struggled with the decision to quit for weeks.

He appreciated his fans and colleagues who made his stay at Capital FM an incredible experience from start to finish.

"It was what I always wanted to do. And I did it. It was incredible from start to finish. When I was asked to come back in 2019, I didn't even hesitate. I have loved every minute of it. But like all good things, even this one had to come to an end.

“As I tendered my resignation, I wrestled with the decision for weeks. It wasn't easy, but it felt right. Thank you @swimbohouse for my first shot and to @chriskirubi for inviting me back. To you the listeners and this incredible group of talented folks I worked with throughout my journey.” Khimani wrote.

“A special shoutout to @soni.side.up for being such a fun and authentic co-host. It was extremely short but had such a profound impact on my career. The seat and the mic are now open...." He added.

Colleagues in the industry and fans flooded the comment section to wish the acclaimed journalist well in the next phase as sampled in the comments below.

Anyikowoko: You have taught me so much about humility and excellence! Thank you for all the opportunities you presented to our artists. Thank you for being so much fun! I really loved you on radio and enjoyed listening to you! Can’t wait for your next adventure!

joan_kairu: My mornings won't be the same without you. Ditto on what @wambuistylus has said. No more requests to those good time 90s hits with you singing along to them from time to time. You will be missed!😢

evedsouza: What a great run Fa, you indeed are a radio legend 😎⭐ Onwards and upwards my friend! 🙏🏼

far.he.enr: As I wish you all the best in your new chapter, the morning show will never be the same!!!

clairemuchai1: A radio icon 🔥. One of my favourite radio presenters. I wish you all the best 🙏🏿❤️

juliet_obute_otieno: Legend 🙌. Best wishes in your next venture!

_petekagai: A radio icon of our time, you shall never be forgotten on KE airwaves. Keep soaring brotherman 🤙🏾