ADVERTISEMENT
Raila locks horns with Ruto over morning eviction & demolition affecting 3K Kenyans

Charles Ouma

We remind Mr. William Ruto that during the campaigns, he promised that forceful evictions and demolition of dwellings would be a thing of the past - Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has once again locked horns with President William Ruto over the eviction of 3,000 people from Msambweni in Taita Taveta county on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Odinga urged the President to halt what he termed as forceful evictions and demolition, noting that it is uncalled for.

He added that he has since engaged various leaders from the county in a bid to find amicable solution.

He also noted that any ongoing or planned demolition across the country should be halted and concerned stakeholders engage in discussions to save property and avert disruptions in the lives of Kenyans.

"I have taken time to speak to different categories of community leaders in Voi and they have assured of their commitment to finding a solution that is acceptable to all parties to the dispute.

“We therefore call on the government to immediately stop the demolitions currently underway in Voi and any other part of the country." Raila explained.

Odinga noted that the people who settled on the land in question had reached out to the government to compensate them for land acquired by the State for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) but this was not addressed.

National Government officials go into hiding

Instead, they woke up to heavily-armed police officers and a a demolition squad with heavy machinery ready to tear their homes apart.

“As the community prepared to meet this afternoon, demolition started early in the morning. The entire leadership of the National Government Administration Officers in the county has refused to respond to distress calls of residents and instead gone into hiding.

"We remind Mr. William Ruto that during the campaigns, he promised that forceful evictions and demolition of dwellings would be a thing of the past. Ruto promised that where necessary, affected people would be provided with enough notice and compensation promptly paid." Raila added.

A huge burden to carry

He empathized with those affected, noting that it is wrong for the government to evict Kenyans and demolish their homes at a time when the weather and economic times are both harsh and just when parents are preparing to send their children back to school.

"Kenyans have so much burden to carry in the New Year. Losing a home should not be added to their burdens. The government needs to have feelings and empathy for the people,"

"The times are too tough, the needs too pressing, and the weather too harsh for anyone to lose a home in the hands of the government." Raila stated.

Photos taken at the cite revealed that several building had been brought to the ground by the demolition squad with armed police on standby to quell any resistance as helpless families watched.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
