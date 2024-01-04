Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

His mother, Mama Ida Odinga, penned a heartfelt message, reflecting on the swift passage of these years and the enduring impact of her son's life.

In her message, Mama Ida begins by acknowledging the rapid flight of time since Fidel's departure.

"The wings of years have flapped so fast since you left. It is 9 today! Unbelievably fast!" she began.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reminisces about Fidel's early years, describing him as a child who always aspired to be his own man, someone who could protect his loved ones.

The memories of his infancy, the months spent cradled in his mother's arms, and his determination to be a guardian remain etched in Mama Ida's heart.

Raila Odinga with his wife Ida Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta lay wreaths at the mausoleum which hosts Oginga Odinga and Fidel Odinga's graves (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

As Fidel grew into a tall, loving, caring, and incomparably kind individual, Mama Ida vividly recalls these traits.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We still remember you in these ways. Nine years later, I have struggled to accept something that these years without you have taught me," The pain of his passing, undeniably, shook Mama Ida and their family.

Yet, in the passage of nine years, Mama Ida has come to realize that Fidel's life was not measured merely in years but in the richness of memories he left behind.

"Perhaps, you may have just lived enough because you lived so right," she reflects.

As he turns nine in the realm of memories, Mama Ida believes that Fidel's spirit continues to live on within their family.,

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

With a motherly pride, Mama Ida acknowledges that she hasn't exhausted the endearing 'Mommy' names Fidel used to call her.

"You live in us every day, and we have continued to enjoy and practice your joy, love, and kindness the way you taught us," she added.

Fidel passed away nine years ago on the morning of January 4, 2015, under unclear circumstances.