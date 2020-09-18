Citizen TV Telenovela series Maria’s lead actor Brian Ogana popularly know as Luwi Hausa has said that people should respect themselves enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves them, or makes them happy.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Citizen TV actor said that when walking away, they should not burn bridges because they will be surprised at how many times, they will have to cross the same river.

He went on to state that people should also invest time in people that matter to them the most.

“#BeWise Respect yourself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves you, grows you, or makes you happy. Never burn bridges, you’ll be surprised the number of times you will have to cross the same river. Invest your time on the people that matter the most. Qns: If you were to die tomorrow who will be at your funeral? #StayWoke,” said Luwi Hausa.

Breakup

His words come a few days after it was reported that he had parted ways with his girlfriend Jacque Naisenya who lives abroad.

The same was confirmed by Ms Naisenya via her insta-story questions where she responded to a fan who wanted to know if they were still a couple with a straight ‘No’

She, however, did not disclose why they broke up.