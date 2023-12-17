Rev Lucy Natasha & Prophet Carmel silence breakup rumours with adorable photos & message

Pouring her heart out to Canada-based prophet Carmel, Rev Lucy Natasha penned an emotional birthday message in which she outlined some of the qualities of her husband.

"Happy birthday to the husband of my youth❤️❤️❤️ @stanleycarmel. You are full of kindness, warmth, humility, love, compassion, generosity and a man after god's own heart. your heart is pure gold. Your kind is extremely rare❤️❤️❤️ You are the best man I have ever known. God sent you as one of the greatest gifts in my life. you filled my heart with the kind of love god ordains. you have given me a life full of joy, hope, love, purpose, fun and security! I am grateful I get to love you and spend the rest of our lives together ❤️ all my heart today and always❤️❤️I am blessed really❤️ My king, my priest, my prophet. when the man you prayed for, is the man you pray with💍 ♥️," Rev Lucy Natasha wrote.

The flamboyant preacher took to social media as her husband turned a year older, sharing adorable photos along with her birthday message.

“Thank you all for your Birthday wishes For My Hubby🥰😍 @stanleycarmel. I appreciate our families, spiritual sons & daughters globally & the Empowerment Nation. May God shower you with His favor and grace. God Bless you Abundantly to the tenth Generation. #Happy Birthday #CelebratingAnotherYear. #LoveBeyondBorders #TashaAndCarmel” Rev Natasha wrote.

Prophet Carmel missing his wedding ring sparks breakup rumours

Prophet Carmel recently found himself under the scrutiny of curious fans who noticed the absence of his wedding ring in social media posts, sparking rumours that their union could be going through a rough patch.

In the social media universe, where alert netizens patrol the streets, flagging any detail that catches their attention, the absence of Prophet Carmel's wedding ring in recent posts could definitely not go unnoticed despite him maintaining a low profile regarding his personal life.

As questions on the status of his marital symbol made rounds on social media, Prophet Carmel took to social media, sharing a video on his Instagram emphasising the power of silence.

"Silence is powerful. You ain’t need to answer every question, and you ain’t need to absorb the curiosity of every bystander. Sometimes the greatest strength is your ability to shut up," he said in the video.