Congratulations pour in for Pierra Makena's daughter after she lands job at NTV

Celebrated DJ Pierra Makena is a proud mother to her daughter, Ricca Pokot, who is gradually making her mark in the entertainment industry.

However, unlike her mother who shines in the deejaying world, Ricca is carving out her path in hosting and acting, already securing impressive gigs in these fields.

Ricca Pokot secures hosting job at NTV

Eight-year-old Ricca Pokot is the newest young host in town, and both mother and daughter couldn't contain their excitement as they shared the news.

Kenyan DJ Pierra Makena with her daughter Ricca Pokot Pulse Live Kenya

In a video posted on their social media accounts on July 21, a jubilant Ricca thanked her fans for their unwavering support and promised to give away a hamper when she reaches a million subscribers.

"You guys must be wondering why I'm so happy and energized. It's because I am a host for the new Churchill Show on NTV and I couldn't have done it without you guys. For following me, subscribing, and having my back... You are the ones who made me be there by voting," said an ecstatic Ricca.

Pierra Makena shares her joy after daughter lands job at NTV

Pierra Makena also expressed her gratitude to her fans and Churchill for giving her daughter this incredible opportunity to showcase her talent.

"God has done it again!!!!! Ricca is now the co-host for Mwalimu Churchill on Churchill Show Kids Corner. Blessings on blessings. Thank you, fam," Pierra shared joyfully.

Pierra Makena's daughter Ricca Pokot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Ricca joined YouTube in April 2024, and her account already boasts over 4,000 subscribers and more than 100,000 views with just two videos.

She also has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and more than 15,000 followers on TikTok, showcasing her growing influence in the digital space.

Ricca Pokot as an actor

This isn't the first time Ricca has had the chance to do what she loves. In November 2023, she featured in Jackie 'Awinja' Vike's YouTube show 'Disco Matanga' as part of the cast, where her talent truly shone.

Beyond their involvement in film and hosting, Pierra and her daughter have actively engaged in marketing different brands on their social media pages, further expanding their presence and influence.

Pierra Makena's daughter Ricca Pokot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Fans applaud Pierra & Ricca

Fans have showered Pierra with praise for raising her daughter so well and have congratulated Ricca on her achievements.