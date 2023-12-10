The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Charles Ouma

Her late dad, Alfred Wanyama Manyonge passed on in Bungoma after a short illness on November 19, 2023.

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma
Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Risper Faith laid her father to rest on Saturday, December 9, 2023 with an emotional farewell message.

Recommended articles

Family and friends joined the grieving socialite at the somber event at her rural home in Bungoma, condoling with the bereaved family and offering their support.

In her farewell message, the diva noted that her father’s death had taken a toll on her, leaving her numb.

She shared photos taken at the funeral with one showing her standing near the casket bearing her father’s body with a caption that read:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Am numb but it’s well …Rest easy my dear father."

Her late dad Alfred Wanyama Manyonge passed on in Bungoma after a short illness on November 19, 2023.

He was until his death, a professor at Maseno University at the School of Mathematics Statistics and Actuarial Science.

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma
Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma Pulse Live Kenya

Risper Faith shared the sad news with her followers on social media with a brief post in which she shared a photo of a candle with the brief caption that read "DAD 💔" .

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

She did not provide more details with her fans flooding her social media pages to condole with her.

Risper Faith pens emotional message mourning dad

In a subsequent post on Instagram, the socialite shared her grief with fans while discussing the pain of losing a loved one in detail.

"Rest Easy Daddy ❤️‍🩹💔 Some truths in life are hard to accept, your departure is one of those that hurts 😭😓💔 losing a father like you is hard to process, And timing is valuable when it comes to sending💔

ADVERTISEMENT

“Condolences, messages Across to us as a family and your friends and the entire fraternity. When they say “May Your Soul Rest In Peace" you feel some pain and tears flowing & growing Within.But one thing is that you will always be in our hearts and all memories still in our minds😰 may your memory be a blessing on to us Dad." She wrote.

She added that the hardest part was saying goodbye to her mentor and accepting the will of God.

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma
Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma Pulse Live Kenya

“We will always miss you my hero, my mentor, and mostly a father ❤️the hardest goodbyes are the ones u don't see coming. the ones u don't plan but we have to accept because the lord was there🙏.

"Continue to Shine with the angels...I find it harder to say goodbye coz u will remain in my heart forever ..😭❤️❤️" Risper added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Don't miss the highlights as 2Baba, Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks take the stage at Idoma International Carnival 2023

Don't miss the highlights as 2Baba, Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks take the stage at Idoma International Carnival 2023

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

Education, family & 5 other interesting facts you din't know about Sanchez of 'Becky' series

Education, family & 5 other interesting facts you din't know about Sanchez of 'Becky' series

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Size 8

Size 8 finally answers to allegations of breaking Oga Obinna's marriage

Mother-in-law actor Patrick Oketch Charlie Mwamba'

'Mother-in-law' actor Charlie explains how a friend's betrayal cost his company over Sh7M

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day