Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Family and friends joined the grieving socialite at the somber event at her rural home in Bungoma, condoling with the bereaved family and offering their support.

In her farewell message, the diva noted that her father’s death had taken a toll on her, leaving her numb.

She shared photos taken at the funeral with one showing her standing near the casket bearing her father’s body with a caption that read:

"Am numb but it’s well …Rest easy my dear father."

Her late dad Alfred Wanyama Manyonge passed on in Bungoma after a short illness on November 19, 2023.

He was until his death, a professor at Maseno University at the School of Mathematics Statistics and Actuarial Science.

Risper Faith shared the sad news with her followers on social media with a brief post in which she shared a photo of a candle with the brief caption that read "DAD 💔" .

She did not provide more details with her fans flooding her social media pages to condole with her.

Risper Faith pens emotional message mourning dad

In a subsequent post on Instagram, the socialite shared her grief with fans while discussing the pain of losing a loved one in detail.

"Rest Easy Daddy ❤️‍🩹💔 Some truths in life are hard to accept, your departure is one of those that hurts 😭😓💔 losing a father like you is hard to process, And timing is valuable when it comes to sending💔

“Condolences, messages Across to us as a family and your friends and the entire fraternity. When they say “May Your Soul Rest In Peace" you feel some pain and tears flowing & growing Within.But one thing is that you will always be in our hearts and all memories still in our minds😰 may your memory be a blessing on to us Dad." She wrote.

She added that the hardest part was saying goodbye to her mentor and accepting the will of God.

“We will always miss you my hero, my mentor, and mostly a father ❤️the hardest goodbyes are the ones u don't see coming. the ones u don't plan but we have to accept because the lord was there🙏.