Rotimi proves to Vanessa that even in sickness love wins

Nigerian-American actor and singer Olurotimi Akinosho popularly known as Rotimi has proved to her Tanzanian lover Vanessa Mdee that even in sickness love wins.

The actor who recently underwent a minor surgery, was feeling unwell but still took Ms Vanessa out on a date on Valentine’s day.

“He’s sick as a dog but he still brought me to dinner” said Vanessa in one of the Instagram stories she had posted on her timeline.

On Valentines day, Rotimi took to Instagram to share a picture of her lover with the caption “…Til the wheels fall off 🤍 Happy Valentine’s Day babe”

“In this lifetime and the next 😍” read Vanessa’s reply.

Last year In October, the cash madame hit maker came out to confirm her relationship with Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series. Since then they have become an online sensation, people describing theirs as true love.

It took me two days to realize that he was my husband

During a recent radio interview with Millard Ayo, Vanessa revealed that it took her only two days to realize, that “this is my husband.”

She went on to describe Rotimi as a very generous person who relates well with people and understands his position in a woman’s life.

The Bado hit-maker mentioned that since hooking up with the actor, a lot has changed in her life, and she is happy with the direction her love life has taken.

Back in July, a then single Rotimi in an interview with ESSENCE, disclosed that he was looking for an understanding woman who had amazing communication skills.

“[I’m looking for] understanding and amazing communication, because that’s everything. A beautiful face, nice smile, and [she should be] spiritual because I need to be grounded and this industry can be very demonic at times.”

He went on to say that being a husband and father are among his future aspirations. “I’m a normal dude that’s been blessed by God with a gift. That’s it. I want the normalcy of my woman, kids and all that. I think that’s flyer than having a dope career. It’s the happiness behind it. That’s what I would say yes to next. Finding a good woman is special" added Rotimi.

