ADVERTISEMENT
Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US
Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US

Shaffie Weru’s could not hold back his joy following the graduation of his daughter, Milan Arafa Weru.

Milan who stays in the US with her mother completed her studies in the US, capping it with a colourful graduation.

The media personality took to social media in celebration, sharing her daughter’s achievements in a post that read:

“We’re 18 plus graduated 🎓 All I can say is Allahamdullilah en may Allah guide you! Watch over you en forever protect you…As you get ready for SDSU I wanna wish you Milan Arafa Weru All the blessing 🤲🏿 my #1stdaughter just remember Daddy #forevergotchu💕,” Shaffie Weru wrote.

Milan is the media personality’s first-born daughter with Debbie Asila.

The two had a romantic relationship briefly Asila before parting ways.

Ms Asila was a member of the famous girl group Tatuu and later worked as a radio presenter and later on a marketer for the Music Copyright Society of Kenya before leaving for America.

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US
Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US Pulse Live Kenya

They have been living in California since 2016 and Shaffie visits them often.

READ: Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

After parting ways with Asila, Shaffie moved on and started a family with Joan Mwihaki.

They have a daughter named Nia with the media personality also disclosing that he has two adopted children.

Shaffie Weru's bond with Milan

Last year, the media personality celebrated his daughter as she turned 17 in a post that read.

“I tried searching for the most beautiful 17-year-old in the world en I realized she’s the one reading this message. Happy birthday MilanReee! My gorgeous daughter. Love you, dear. #MilanArafa #theraverendsfamily #allahamdulillah,” Shaffie Weru wrote.

Weru who recently landed a job with the county government of Nairobi flew to the USA in 2019 to join Milan when she graduated.

“Milan’s Graduation on 2 the next chapter #Allahamdulillahforeverything#proudfathermoment #babymilan#theraverends1stdaughter,” wrote Shaffie Weru.

At the time, Milan was 14 years old.

Charles Ouma
Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US

