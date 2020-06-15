Tamba hit-maker Mbosso is out here making fun of his Boss Diamond Platnumz after a fan won a pack of condoms on Wasafi TV’s entertainment show dubbed #BigSundayLive.

The WCB signee took a jab at Platnumz stating that the pack of condoms should have been won by him and the JEJE maker basing on the fact they are the two artistes outer the Wasafi camp with many kids.

“Lile Briefcase lilokuwa na Condom kwenye Big Sunday leo, lilifaa tushinde Mimi na Wewe, Lingetusaidia sana kaka Yangu 😂😂😂😂😂” wrote Mbosso.

WCB Signee Mbosso

Diamond's response

In a quick rejoinder, Chibu Dangote defended himself saying now days he is a changed man.

“@Mbosso_ Unaumwa wewe. Mie asahivi ni mtu wa ibada,” responded Diamond.

During the TV Show fans were tasked to open three briefcases that had mixed codes and whatever they get inside belongs to them.

mbosso_ “@diamondplatnumz Asubutuuuuuuuu ... 😂😂 Kwa sauti Ya Tabu Mtingita”

Mbosso's comment on Diamond

The conversation between the two stars, prompted their fans to join in, with a section agreeing with what Mbosso had raised, while others opted to just laugh at them.

chafujo_tz “@mbosso_ Dah mzee we si unapandishaga bendera kwa mkono mmoja ndom ya nini 😅😅”

gdence6 “@mbosso_ mbosso inabid uje na realty show bna”

3231ashley “@mbosso_ apana mjaze tu dunia iko kwa bibilia 😂😂😂😂😂”

mwarabumcheshi “@mbosso_ acha bangi🦂🦂”

stevensimangwa7 “@mbosso_ mabachela bn 😁😁 lile briefcase limenifraisha mamaeeee”

mdogo_ake_mond “@mbosso_ alafu dogo kama ulijuwa vile sema broo now yuko single bwana naona home pale babies hazionekani kabisa”

Diamond Platnumz

officialdiwin “@mbosso_ cjui ulikua wap ungeshinda ww lile😂😂😂😂”

dj2one2 “@mbosso_ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this sounds like something I would have also wanted to win. @diamondplatnumz Can Kenyans participate?”

jaxkson46 “@diamondplatnumz 😆😆😆😆😆 wahuni wanasema aipigwiii”

es_beib “@diamondplatnumz haha mtatuuwa😂😂😂 mjaze dunia hakuna haja ya kutumia hayo makaratasi”

kiponza_kiponza “@diamondplatnumz kubabaake mond asaiv unapiga ibada🤣🤣🤣🤣”

irenemorewa “@diamondplatnumz mmmh kama ukiokoka wewe shetani atajiuzulu”