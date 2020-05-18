Singer Sudi Mohammed alias Sudi Boy finally boasts of a beautiful mansion that is almost complete after investing part of his daily earnings to ensure he owns a nice resting place.

Over the weekend, the Maulana hit-maker took to social media to flaunt his new built mansion with a caption that reads “🙏🙏🙏 mwendo wakobe kama hii itanipendeza #mambomadogo”

In a separate post the singer also shared a photo of his newly acquired Mercedes Benz that is set to aid him in his daily movements.

Singer Sudi Boy shows off his new mansion, acquires a brand Mercedes Benz (Photos)

“🙏🙏🙏 kilakitu na wakati wake #mambomadogo” reads the caption under Sudi Boy’s new car.

theyusufkenya “You deserve it bro you've been A list artist since long long time ago than I can remember adi sai you are still relevant 👏👏👏👏👏”

riobaoxy “Wow congratulations nyumba kali”

The Mombasa based artiste now joins the list of celebs who have shared photos of their exquisite mansions online.

Jalan'go's Mansion

Towards the end of last year, Milele FM presenter Jalang’o also put up exclusive photos of a mansion he has built in his village.

The comedian shared a series of photos saying “Pole Pole tu. Progress soon Shags will be shags.”

Check out Jalango’s Costly Mansion in the village (Photos)

Obinna's Mansion

Before that, Comedian cum Nation Presenter Oga Obinna had also shared photos of his beautiful rural home, located in Maseno, Kisumu County.

“Chilling in my Small Nest” wrote Obinna.

A good number of celebrities have been investing in their rural areas, with the aim of owning a worthy place to call home.

Check out Oga Obinna’s costly home in the village (Photos)