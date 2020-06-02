Size 8 accuses DJ Mo of starving her sexually (Video)

Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 has accused her husband Sammy Muraya popularly known as DJ Mo of starving her sexually.

In an episode of their reality TV show Dine with the Murayas, the two were responding to questions on issues affecting their marriage, when Mo picked a question where the Mateke singer complained of being starved sexually for three weeks.

“Na si unapenda kucomplain kuna vitu hata mtu hawezi ongea kwa TV sahii. Sasa mbona unaongea story ya dryspell kwa hii nyumba. Si issue ya kuandika kwa paper, unaniita tu at least we talk,” posed DJ Mo.

Size 8 went ahead to mention that they had not had sex for three weeks blaming it all on her husband.

She further accused Mo of spending more time with his friends.

“Babe tumekaa three weeks hatujahave sex kwa hii nyumba fault ni yako nikikupigia simu sijui uko na maboyz sijui unafanya nini na maboys,” complained Size 8.

In his defense, DJ Mo said he has been busy working to fend for the young family, “Unajua kwa hii nyumba mtu akisota ni issue ukikosa kuhustle ni issue.”

His excuse however, did not settle well with the wife who said that if he worked in the bedroom as hard as he works to feed the family, things would be fine.

“Babe nasema huwezi kuwa unafanya job mpaka hunifanyii job,” said Size 8.

