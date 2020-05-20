Size 8 reveals 2 things that must happen before doing a collabo with Gengetone artistes

Gospel singer Size 8 has disclosed the conditions that must be met, for her to have a collabo with Gengetone artistes.

Speaking in a recent interview on Radio Maisha, the mother of two said that before agreeing to the collabo, they first have to go to church and pray about it.

The second thing that must be done is that the song must have the word of God, and the spirit of God, and not just any song.

“Nitawaambia kwanza twende pale madhabau tuombe collabo kwanza, after tumeomba tuingie studio tutoe genge la mziki lakini neno la yesu liwe ndani kabisa kwa sababu as long as kitu iko na neno la Mungu na inabeba yesu sina shida. As long as it carries the word of God, has the word of God and it carries the spirit of God haina shida,” said Size 8.

The Mateke hit maker further stated that Gospel artistes are called to worship God and to spread His word.

She pointed out that the message of the song is the most important of all considerations, as she noted that people sing together in church, but they don’t know if those next to them are there to worship God truly or not.

“Kwa sababu hata kanisani tunaimbanga na hujui mwenye ako next ako aje. Shida tu ni song isikuwe haina neno. The word is the most important not the person who is singing necessarily, si mavazi yake, si outlook, si nini. Sisi Gospel artistes tumeitiwa vitu mbili, one to worship God in spirit and truth, number two, to spread the word of God,” added Size 8.