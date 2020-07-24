Fast-rising actress and content creator Azziad Nasenya has decided to walk her fans through her Journey to the top, stating that it didn’t just happen by luck but out of the hard work she injected in her brand.

In a number of Insta-stories, Nasenya disclosed that before fame, she used to beg people to support her craft and at some point she was almost giving up because nothing was working.

“Many have thought and still think that whatever happened to me was Luck. I don’t think it is… I believe its God...it’s all on Him. I had been struggling for the longest time with school, theatre, short films and Auditions… well not really struggling but nothing was working out perfectly and matching the energy that I was keeping in all that. And till date I believe his timing was perfect. And I’m so humbled and I remember almost giving up and posting this post just few months before I went viral”

"I begged people to come and support me, to come and watch my theatre plays. And also prayed God and continued to work Hard,” shared Azziad Nasenya.

Ms Nasenya added that she is thankful for all the doors God has opened this year and is still determined because she has a long way to go.

Greatful for the Blessings

“I’m not saying that I am now perfect and I have made it …No! am just so greatful of the blessings that the lord brought my way this year…only he knows and knew the kind of work I put in everything. It hasn’t been an easy journey but this I can relay confess that He has been faithful and I am living proof… I haven’t even gotten anywhere near where I want to be… but all that has come my way…Guide me and bless me with Humility has always been my prayer,” added Nasenya.

The Kenya Institute of Mass Communication Student also pointed out that she has seen people succumb to social media pressure just because they wanted to please the Nation.

Social Media Pressure

“I never want to lose myself … I have seen people succumb to pressure just because they want to please the Nation, what a sad world… social media pressure is real that is why I always tell my friends and my close people to avoid completely…it will only ruin you because at the end of the day no one really cares, embrace the real you and the little you have been blessed with everyone has their own time,” reads Azziad’s post.

Azziad’s explainer comes days after Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) offered mixed reactions to her rate card, when it comes to sharing promotional videos, posters, and posts on her social media pages.