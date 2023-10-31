The sports category has moved to a new website.

Stephen Letoo makes assertive request to King Charles III

Amos Robi

King Charles III & Queen Camilla's plane touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday night.

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo
Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo

Renowned political journalist Stephen Letoo, who also serves as the self-proclaimed chairman of the Men's Conference Program has penned a letter extending a warm welcome to King Charles III of Edinburgh and Queen Camilla during their visit to Kenya.

The British Royal couple arrived in Kenya on Monday night and received a cordial reception from Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi and British Ambassador to Kenya, Neil Wigan.

In his communication to the British Embassy, Letoo highlighted the purpose of the Men's Conference Program, stating its ambitions and the nature of its members.

"The men's conference program brings together men from diverse backgrounds who are dedicated to personal growth, leadership, addressing climate change, poverty eradication, and community development.

"Our objective is to empower men through an array of inspiring keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities," read part of Letoo's letter.

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo
Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, Letoo made a special request for King Charles III to engage in a meeting with representatives of the Men's Conference.

He elaborated on their desired agenda which includes mental health, women empowerment and climate change.

"We formally request the opportunity to hold bilateral discussions with King Charles and his envoys to share our initiatives on mental health awareness, women's empowerment, combatting drug abuse, and addressing climate change," Letoo added.

Letoo also suggested the allocation of time for this meeting with King Charles, emphasising that the proposed discussion would revolve around matters of mutual interest.

"We aspire to have a dialogue with the King regarding shared interests. We hope that the King's schedule can accommodate our request. We appreciate your consideration and eagerly await a response from your office," he noted

Photos from Stephen Letoo's homecoming party in Narok County
Photos from Stephen Letoo's homecoming party in Narok County Photos from Stephen Letoo's homecoming party in Narok County Pulse Live Kenya

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's arrival took place at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Their official four-day visit to Kenya is set to commence on Tuesday, October 31, with the primary aim of celebrating the strong and dynamic cooperation between the two nations and their enduring friendly relations.

During their stay, the royal couple will tour various locations, including Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and surrounding areas.

As Kenya gears up to commemorate 60 years of independence, the Royal Couple's visit aims to shine a spotlight on the enduring partnership between the UK and Kenya.

Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night October 30, kickstarting a State Visit to Kenya.
Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night October 30, kickstarting a State Visit to Kenya. Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night October 30, kickstarting a State Visit to Kenya. Pulse Live Kenya
Notably, the Royal Visit will address the historical complexities of the UK-Kenya relationship, including a nod to the painful Emergency period from 1952-1960.

His Majesty's commitment to meeting and listening to those directly affected by this period reflects a desire for open dialogue and acknowledgment of shared history.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
